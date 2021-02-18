United Imaging Announces Agreement with Vizient for Computed Tomography Systems.

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced an agreement to offer its suite of cutting-edge Computed Tomography technology to Vizient members at contracted pricing.

For maximum clinical flexibility, all of United Imaging's CT scanners (uCT®) are enabled to image a wide variety of patient and exam types, including large patients, patients with metal implants, angiography, and cardiology exams. Advanced applications and advanced post-reconstruction analysis are included with every scanner for comprehensive care. In addition, the Z-Detector architecture enables high resolution and low noise imaging across the entire uCT portfolio, and the software platform is also standard across all systems. United Imaging's CT scanners also benefit from an Easy-Logic Intelligent Prediction platform combined with intuitive and intelligent workflow to support a sizable daily patient throughput while maintaining high image quality.

Vizient is the largest member-driven performance improvement company in the country with a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

"United Imaging is on a mission," noted Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions, "one that is well aligned with Vizient's. Ours is Equal Healthcare for All, and we're very happy to be able to provide Vizient members with quality and true business value that can help them expand the care they provide."

United Imaging takes a highly vertically-integrated approach to innovation to help manage both quality and costs and enable the most cutting-edge technology across the entire portfolio. In addition, the company's bold approach to the U.S. market includes several unique aspects. All-in configurations means that its systems are sold fully loaded with all available features included from the outset, giving customers the flexibility to immediately or in the future provide advanced offerings to patients without additional upgrade costs. Software Upgrades for Life refers to the company's groundbreaking commitment to provide the latest software upgrades throughout the product lifecycle across its entire installed base at no additional cost to the healthcare provider, helping them provide the highest standards of care. United Imaging also offers a United Performance Guarantee on all full-service agreements, flexible coverage options for in-house biomedical engineer organizations, and customized financing solutions to streamline buying and owning medical equipment.

United Imaging first launched investment in the U.S. market in 2013 with R&D, and since then has established a significant American service, commercial, and artificial intelligence presence. The company opened a regional headquarters in 2018 and a global showroom in Houston in 2020, along with a factory to assemble and ship U.S. products, and a robust training center. It also won a number of awards in 2020, including a top prize in an AI competition held jointly by Facebook and NYU, a gold medal for Most Innovative Company of 2020 from the American Business Awards.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters campus in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

