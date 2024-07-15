United Imaging Announces First PET/CT Installation in Mexico, at Instituto Nacional de Pediatría

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has launched its uMI 550 PET/CT system at the Instituto Nacional de Pediatría (INP) in Mexico. This partnership reflects a shared commitment between the two organizations to enhance pediatric healthcare in Latin America.

"Our partnership marks a milestone in pediatric healthcare in Mexico, setting new standards for quality, efficiency, and precision medicine," said Dr. Jusong Xia, the President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare. "INP shares our belief that the unique capabilities of our technology serve a higher purpose and can elevate clinical outcomes to a new level."

INP, a premier institute in Mexico, is the first to utilize advanced digital PET/CT technology for pediatric precision medicine in the country. The introduction of the uMI 550 system will enable more accurate diagnoses, leading to improved quality of life for children. The system's diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient-centric design prioritize safety and comfort for both patients and healthcare providers.

To further support INP's goal of precise imaging for better clinical outcomes, the uMI 550 incorporates the Integrated-Light-Guide Digital PET detector with a 2.76 mm LYSO crystal—the finest in the industry—resulting in consistently high-quality imaging outcomes. Additionally, the innovative data-driven motion correction algorithm addresses blurring, delivering reliable data even if the patient moves during the scan. This intelligent system streamlines the entire diagnostic process and minimizes the need for repeat scans.

"The standout features of the uMI 550 include ultra-high spatial resolution, which allows for more detailed and precise images, especially of small or subtle lesions. Combined with a wide field of view, we can complete full-body scans much faster than before," stated Dr. Rosa María Palma Rosillo, Head of the Nuclear Medicine Service Department at INP. "This system ensures outstanding imaging with minimal radiation exposure and shorter scan times, enabling us to help more patients and even support peripheral pediatric hospitals now. The uMI 550 is powered by advanced metal artifact correction technology, making it possible to obtain more accurate images of patients with implants."

United Imaging's commitment to creating a human-centered medical solution is reflected in the uMI 550's personalized treatment environment. The PET/CT operation room is designed with tailored cartoon images of sea life to soothe and distract young patients during procedures, contributing to more efficient and accurate imaging outcomes.

"With this installation, we are taking a significant step towards enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning for young patients, reaffirming our commitment to bringing equal healthcare for all on a global scale," Dr. Jusong Xia commented. United Imaging aims to further develop collaborations in research and professional education, supporting INP's mission to address emerging and persistent healthcare challenges.

Mexico's advanced medicine and diagnostic imaging market is experiencing substantial growth due to rising chronic disease prevalence and an expanding population, increasing demand for high-end medical equipment. United Imaging is well-positioned to enhance healthcare in Mexico with its comprehensive diagnostic systems and digital solutions. The company has rapidly expanded its presence in Latin America in countries like Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Panama. With significant investments in the region, United Imaging ensures a remarkable foothold in the growing healthcare market.

Globally, United Imaging has established a strong presence in over 70 countries with numerous world firsts and continuous breakthroughs. In June, it shipped its 30,000th unit from Houston for U.S. installation, demonstrating its capability in advanced healthcare markets. The company's commitment to pushing boundaries and driving innovation is evident in its research collaborations with institutions like Yale University and the University of California, Davis, which have led to groundbreaking innovations like the world's first total-body PET/CT, uEXPLORER, revolutionizing molecular imaging.

Dr. Jusong Xia concluded, "Looking to the future, we will leverage our resources to strengthen cross-regional cooperation in medical research and innovation, advancing equal healthcare for all."

About United Imaging

At United Imaging, we develop and manufacture advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent technology that cover the entire imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has a global presence with subsidiaries and R&D centers worldwide. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

