United Imaging Healthcare Reports nearly 30% YoY Growth in Overseas Market Revenue, H1 Revenue Reaches 5.33 Billion CNY

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE: 688271), a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has released its 2024 half-year report, showcasing robust financial performance. The company achieved revenue of 5.33 billion CNY for H1 2024, marking a stable increase of 1.18%. Net income attributable to shareholders reached 0.95 billion CNY, reflecting a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 1.33%.

A significant contributor to this growth was MR, which generated 1.69 billion CNY in H1 2024. This underscores the company's strategic focus on its core business and the continued market leadership of its primary product lines. Led by Sean Wu, analysts at Morgan Stanley have expressed optimism about United Imaging's high sales visibility in equipment replacement, further reinforcing its strong market position.

In the first half of 2024, United Imaging Healthcare maintained its commitment to innovation, with R&D investments totaling 1.02 billion CNY—a YoY increase of 11.11%. These investments have led to the introduction of new products, including the uMR Jupiter 5T, the industry's first whole-body clinical ultra-high-field magnetic resonance system. This groundbreaking technology, cleared by the FDA under the 510(k) process, has set a new benchmark by surpassing the performance of 3T uMR, which has been the standard in whole-body clinical use for the past two decades.

The company also celebrated this year's SNMMI Image of the Year, awarded for a study conducted using the uNeuroExplorer or NX, an ultra-high-performance brain PET scanner developed in collaboration with Yale University and the University of California, Davis. As of June 30, 2024, the company had established research collaboration projects with over 50 institutions in more than 35 countries, resulting in the publication of over 1,700 research papers globally. Research findings have been published in top academic journals such as Nature and Radiology.

By June 30, 2024, United Imaging Healthcare's products had been deployed in more than 70 countries and regions, serving 13,700 medical institutions globally. The company's international business saw strong momentum, with overseas revenue reaching 0.93 billion CNY and a growth rate of 29.94%.

The world's first total-body PET/CT, uEXPLORER, was successfully installed at the prestigious St. Orsola University Hospital and Ospedale San Pietro Hospital in Italy. This marks the introduction of uEXPLORER to top-tier European hospitals. Additionally, France welcomed its first advanced digital PET/CT system from United Imaging Healthcare at the renowned EVESIO Nuclear Medical Center, signifying a significant breakthrough in the French market. As the company continues to expand its European presence, it is accelerating the development of a localized team in Western Europe to strengthen business capabilities in operations, service, and logistics.

In Latin America, the National Institute of Pediatrics in Mexico become the first in the region to utilize advanced PET/CT technology from United Imaging Healthcare for pediatric precision medicine. This partnership represents an important advancement in pediatric cancer research and demonstrates the company's commitment to Equal Healthcare for All.

Looking ahead, United Imaging Healthcare's management is committed to sustaining this positive trajectory. The company will remain focused on driving innovation, expanding its global footprint, and delivering outstanding value to its customers and stakeholders.

