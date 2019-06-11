United Imaging Announces First U.S. Clinical Installation of uMI 550 DIGITAL PET/CT System

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, today announced the first U.S. clinical installation of the uMI 550 DIGITAL PET/CT system. The second United Imaging PET/CT system to be installed in the U.S. in the last 30 days, the uMI 550 is now in use at Southwest X-Ray, LP in El Paso, Texas.

The uMI 550, which is part of United Imaging's all-digital PET/CT portfolio, offers exceptional image clarity. It also offers a large field of view, low dose, and faster patient scanning – enabling a whole-body scan in as few as 4 beds within 8 minutes. That level of accuracy and speed can have benefits for patients and clinicians alike.

"The uMI 550 is fundamental to United Imaging's entire mission," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of UIH Solutions. "The technology of this system is built on the same PET platform found in our revolutionary uEXPLORER. It's a perfect example of United Imaging's commitment to bring broader access to advanced technology to more people worldwide."

"It's important to Southwest X-Ray, LP, that we continue to bring the latest high quality, innovative imaging technology to the community of El Paso," said Fernando Escarzaga, Chief Executive Officer, Southwest X-Ray, LP. "Through partnering with United Imaging on this project, we continue to be one step ahead for our patients who now have access to advanced digital PET/CT technology in our outpatient facility."

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

United Imaging Healthcare Technology Group Co., Ltd. develops and produces a full portfolio of advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment and offers medical IT and intelligent solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, US, and other parts of the world. UIH's vision is to lead healthcare innovation and contribute to equal access to healthcare for all people worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com

