United Imaging Announces Major Expansion of U.S. Manufacturing Space

The additional space will more than triple the square footage of the company's current production facility and headquarters in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has signed on for additional production and office space in greater Houston. The new space in Pearland, Texas will more than triple the total size of the company's current manufacturing square footage that's now at their North American headquarters on Kirby Drive. It was only just over four years ago that the company opened that current production facility.

United Imaging has been steadily increasing U.S. production since then, with products in all four imaging modalities it currently sells achieving local production in Texas over the last four years. All critical spare parts are already stored in Houston and in stocking locations across the country.

"With the steadily spiking demand and manufacturing capacity also has come an increase in hiring" said Jeffrey M. Bundy, PhD, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare North America. Since 2021, U.S. headcount growth has averaged 60% annually.

The proximity to Houston's ports provides strategic opportunity the global company has been investing in for years, with increasing operations in South America and across the world. United imaging also announced recently its first product registrations in Canada. It has installations in 75+ countries worldwide since 2011, and earlier this summer announced its 30,000th unit installed globally, which was in the U.S.

At United Imaging, we develop and manufacture advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change. To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.