United Imaging Announces New Technology That Advances Molecular Imaging, Hints at a Series of New Announcements

HOUSTON, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, continues to set a new standard in molecular imaging and redefine nuclear medicine. The company has begun unveiling new technology that showcases more of its all-digital platform and its significant commitment to U.S. market growth. United Imaging will host a virtual booth at the 2020 SNMMI Annual Meeting and will meet with customers in that environment and through its own virtual meeting technology.

"United Imaging is taking a unique look at this industry," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO, United Imaging Healthcare Solutions in the U.S. "We built a company that from the ground up is designed for modern solutions, to address needs American healthcare providers wanted addressed. In just one short year since the last SNMMI meeting, we've moved fast. I think when people chat with us this year, although there is no in-person conference to physically see and touch our booth, they'll learn that we've done exactly what we set out to do."

For SNMMI, United Imaging announced that HYPER Iterative functionality is FDA cleared for its uMI 550 digital positron emission tomography (PET) / computed tomography (CT) scanner. This solidifies the company's commitment to address the needs of the American patient. HYPER Iterative can achieve high image contrast and quantification accuracy while giving users the flexibility to reduce scan times and improve patient comfort.

In addition, United Imaging was the first in the U.S. to launch a mobile digital PET/CT unit, which will dramatically improve patient access to state-of-the-art imaging tests, including digital technology that was only available previously in fixed locations, and predominantly in large institutions or academic settings. The uMI 550 mobile scanner will hit the road to perform clinical scans this summer.

"This first-ever mobile digital PET/CT unit dramatically changes the game and makes research-level technology accessible to more people," said Cheri Gottke, vice president of United Imaging's molecular imaging portfolio in the U.S. "United Imaging has been leading in terms of achieving access, making this valuable — now mobile — digital PET/CT technology available to providers and patients in urban, suburban, and rural regions alike."

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains the focus of substantial investment by the company. United Imaging also has announced the introduction of uAI technologies into key radiology systems with HYPER Deep Learning Reconstruction* in the routine PET/CT workflow of its uMI 550 and uMI 780 digital PET/CT systems to enhance image quality.

United Imaging also announced that more than 3,500 clinical patients have been scanned on its uEXPLORER® total-body PET/CT system. The average patient clinical total-body scan time is 1-3 minutes.

United Imaging developed uEXPLORER in partnership with the EXPLORER Consortium led by Simon Cherry, Ph.D., and Ramsey Badawi, Ph.D., from the University of California, Davis. The two were recently honored for that achievement with a 2020 Innovator of the Year Award from their university. uEXPLORER also received a Gold Award and a Silver Award in the 2020 American Business Awards.

"The core uEXPLORER technology is actually embedded in every product in our MI portfolio," said Gottke. "Also, the MI portfolio — and in fact all of our modalities — features what we call our 'all-in' approach, meaning that our systems ship with every feature already included, so customers can simply implement them as their needs change."

Learn more about United Imaging's presence at SNMMI here.

* Pending 510(k), not available for sale in the United States.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our U.S. R&D facility opened in 2013 in Houston and was further established as the U.S. headquarters in 2018 with our service team and commercial organization in place. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.united-imaging.com

