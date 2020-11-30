United Imaging Caps Year of Expansion with Major Product Launches at RSNA

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a platinum sponsor at RSNA's virtual conference, announced the uCT® ATLAS, a 510k pending ultra-wide bore Computed Tomography system with innovative AI technology.

The announcement rounds out a year in which United Imaging reached over 10,500 installations worldwide, including first installations in a number of countries such as Ukraine, Ghana, Kenya, Thailand, Argentina and New Zealand.

In the U.S., the company opened new headquarters facilities in Houston, Texas with a state-of-the-art factory and showroom built for future expansion in the region.

United Imaging President Dr. Al Zhang said: "It was a challenging year for the industry, but we feel more strongly than ever that the protection of people's lives and health requires technical innovation. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, United Imaging has been working hand-in-hand with people all over the world, offering the latest solutions designed for pandemic control and delivering them to more than 20 countries and regions globally. Meanwhile, we still devote ourselves to developing world-leading equipment and technologies. We want to continue to live up to our mission of equal access to healthcare for all through innovation."

The most recent star of the company's product portfolio is the uCT ATLAS, announced on the opening day of RSNA. The uCT ATLAS, which is 510(K) pending, is a 640-slice CT system with a 16 cm detector, 0.25 second rotation speed, and a low dose 60 kVp capability. The uCT ATLAS enables the ability to image more patients comfortably with its large 82-cm bore and a 700 lbs. table weight capacity. The uCT ATLAS helps expand clinical flexibility with features that support better workflow for patients in the emergency department, a one-rotation cardiac capability and even total stroke imaging, for example. It also is a highly intelligent machine, featuring a uAI Vision integrated 3D camera and an AI-empowered workflow that routinely makes examinations easier and lowers patient radiation doses.

"That's why we say it has Attainable Intelligence," commented David Bradley, who heads the Computed Tomography and X-ray business in the U.S. "It really is a powerhouse of a machine, and the most intelligent we've launched thus far."

Speaking of intelligence, as a sponsor at RSNA of the AI Theater, United Imaging Intelligence will showcase the next-generation AI technologies behind United Imaging's newly FDA cleared Image Reconstruction products: uAI ACS (AI-assisted Compressed Sensing), uAI HYPER DLR deep learning PET image reconstruction algorithm, and CT uAI DELTA low-dose imaging technology.

According to the U.S. CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions, Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., the uCT ATLAS and the innovations in artificial intelligence join an array of firsts, from this year's debut of the ultra-wide 75 cm 3T uMR OMEGA™ to the continued growth of its digital mobile PET/CTs. "We also announced a number of partnerships and collaborations, and celebrated new customer relationships," he said. "We have all the appropriate protocols in place to welcome customers to our new showroom and factory in person. However, we've also been doing very successful virtual visits and gotten fantastic feedback on those. We've always said that we were built for the modern world, and that's even more true and more important these days than ever before."

United Imaging is hosting virtual U.S. headquarters tours on three consecutive days from Tuesday Dec. 1 through Thursday Dec. 3, at 12 noon (Central Time) each day, for registered RSNA participants. To attend, simply log into the Virtual Meeting Room within the United Imaging booth at that time.

The uCT ATLAS will be launched within RSNA's virtual platform, along with the uMR OMEGA, today, Sunday, November 29 at 5:00pm (Central Time) in a session called Access for All: New Technologies from United Imaging.

On Monday, November 30 at 5:00pm (Central Time) the company has a second presentation called Beyond the Status Quo: Buying and Owning Medical Technology Differently, in which they will cover offers that give healthcare providers more flexibility with their investment and more long-term value.

"We have representatives from our whole company globally engaged in RSNA," added Zhang, "and while we will miss seeing everyone in person, I think our team's passion will be very clear and very strong, just as it always is."

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters campus in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

