United Imaging Debuts Breakthrough AI-Powered Innovations at RSNA 2024

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, will showcase a range of cutting-edge technologies at RSNA 2024. This year's exhibit will include several new product debuts in the fields of magnetic resonance, molecular imaging, and interventional X-ray, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to transforming medical diagnostics and patient care in the U.S. and beyond.

"At United Imaging, innovation forms our core and drives the unique value we deliver worldwide. We are dedicated to further investing in these markets and developing products that not only advance technology but seamlessly integrate AI, ensuring our leadership in the industry," says Dr. Al Zhang Chairman & Co-CEO. "Our mission, 'Equal Healthcare for All,' defines our purpose and directs our actions. We are committed to making high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone, convinced that this approach is essential for the industry today."

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D. CEO of United Imaging North America, added: "This mission has propelled us to so many milestones this year in the American business, from installing the company's 30,000th global system in the middle of this country, to delivering Software Upgrades for Life™ to our installed base as we committed, to the expansive hiring we did across the country. We know we are making headlines and that not everyone saw us coming -- but our investments and our footprint in this market have only continued to grow year upon year, and that will not change any time soon – as evidenced by our product launches this RSNA."

United Imaging announces multiple product launches at this year's RSNA in Chicago.

Revolutionizing MRI with LIVE imaging

United Imaging proudly introduces the uMR Ultra (510k pending; not available commercially in the U.S.), an advanced 3T MRI system that has the capability to observe and analyze body movement within the scan. This system provides visualizations of the body in motion with detailed visualizations.

The uMR Ultra integrates industry-leading specifications such as a high-gradient performance of 100mT/m at 200T/m/s, 192 receive channels, and up to 96-channel coil capabilities. Its advanced imaging technology effectively addresses the challenges of capturing movement, expanding the system's clinical applications.

Building on this foundation, the uAIFI.LIVE platform represents a dynamic imaging innovation specifically tailored for motion visualization. It leverages the AI capabilities of uAIFI -- already established as the foundation of United Imaging's MRI systems -- and incorporates specialized hardware features. This integration enables the transition of MRI from static "photography" to dynamic "videography."

The system also includes a new in-bore vision display offering real-time visual interaction and an advanced 3T MRI system that can observe and analyze body movement within the scan.

The introduction of the uMR Ultra at RSNA 2024 signifies a significant advancement in MRI technology.

Advancing Molecular Imaging with the uMI Panvivo

United Imaging will also showcase the uMI Panvivo, a new PET/CT platform that makes the latest technological advancements a clinical reality. With exceptional 219 ps TOF timing resolution, 2.9 mm NEMA spatial resolution and 181 cps/kBq effective sensitivity, the system delivers uncompromised clarity and lesion detectability, which may boost clinical confidence and capability. Powered by the uExcel Platform, a multi-dimensional molecular imaging technology platform, uMI Panvivo is highly intelligent, offering an intuitive and streamlined workflow to enhance clinical efficiency.

Its scalable architecture is ready to meet the ever-growing demand for molecular imaging, allowing medical professionals to scale up capacity and unlock the full potential of their clinical practice and research. Meanwhile, the air-cooled, compact design makes the uMI Panvivo truly accessible without the need for an equipment room. The patient-centric design with a large bore clearance and ambient lighting offers a comforting scan experience.

In the molecular imaging sector, United Imaging will also showcase the uMI Panorama GS. The PET/CT system is designed to set a new gold standard in molecular imaging and advance whole-body PET imaging.

Empowering Healthcare with Native AI Integration

Proudly adhering to the "Born with AI" philosophy, United Imaging Intelligence (UII), an AI company within United Imaging Group's portfolio, will demonstrate how AI is revolutionizing healthcare, underscoring the company's holistic approach to innovation.

At this year's RSNA, United Imaging Intelligence will showcase its latest medical AI innovations alongside a strategic push towards international markets, along with its groundbreaking advancements in medical large models, highlighting its commitment to redefining medical scenarios through cutting-edge AI technologies. With over a dozen recent FDA clearances and CE marks, UII underscores its goal of bringing advanced AI solutions to a global audience. These regulatory milestones span a wide range of specialties, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, thoracic imaging, and orthopedics.

Beyond the highlighted products, United Imaging Intelligence will present an extensive suite of innovative solutions designed to meet diverse clinical needs across various specialties. As a key event of this year's RSNA showcase, United Imaging Intelligence will host uAI CONNECTS, an interactive series of discussions led by distinguished industry experts from top-tier hospitals and key industry partners. These sessions will delve into trending and thought-provoking topics in medical AI, providing unique perspectives from both clinical and technological viewpoints.

Expanding Global Reach and Impact

With installations in over 14,000 institutions across 75 countries, including the U.S., Italy, Germany, the U.K., Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Poland, Malaysia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, etc., United Imaging continues to expand its global footprint. In the United States, the company has a presence in 38 states. The expansion is further enhanced by the recent Health Canada approval for multiple models in the uMI Panorama PET/CT family.

Experience Equal Healthcare for All at Booth #1929, South Hall

RSNA attendees are invited to visit United Imaging's booth to see first-hand how the company is "Building Intelligent Connections" in healthcare. With an eye on the future of patient care, United Imaging continues to innovate, developing state-of-the-art technologies designed to improve clinical outcomes and make healthcare more accessible to people around the world.

RSNA PRODUCT LAUNCH SCHEDULE

Sunday December 1st and Monday December 2nd, United Imaging will be presenting multi-modality product launches at 11:00 am CST.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.