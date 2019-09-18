United Imaging Granted Top Honor at 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, received the Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Visionary Innovation Leadership Award at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Banquet recently.

Held annually in Singapore by Frost & Sullivan, a world-renowned consulting firm, the Best Practices Awards recognize best-in-class companies from various industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Nominated companies are evaluated on a variety of market performance indicators, including customer insight, revenue growth, market share, innovation capacity, and business development strategy.

According to Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research, United Imaging focuses on the unmet needs of its Asia-Pacific customers to develop relevant imaging products customized for local users. By investing in healthcare IT cloud infrastructure, United Imaging provides an integrated digital imaging and radiology information platform that improves clinical efficiency and provides universal access to images across departments and facilities.

United Imaging is expanding rapidly in smart healthcare by leveraging artificial intelligence to help healthcare providers address challenges with diagnostic errors, late disease detection, and decreased productivity. When forming strategic partnerships with leading imaging associations and healthcare institutions, the company shows the ability to leverage client insight to prioritize solution development. The company's expansion in 18 countries including the U.S. and Japan further spurs its rapid growth.

"Achieving leadership in visionary innovation is never an easy task, and it is made even more difficult considering today's competitive intensity, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty—not to mention the difficulty of innovating in an environment of escalating challenges to intellectual property. In this context, your receipt of this award signifies an even greater accomplishment," said David Frigstad, chairman of Frost & Sullivan, underscoring the significance of United Imaging's achievements.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

United Imaging Healthcare Technology Group Co., Ltd. develops and produces a full portfolio of advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment and offers medical IT and intelligent solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, US, and other parts of the world. UIH's vision is to lead healthcare innovation and contribute to equal access to healthcare for all people worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.united-imaging.com

