United Imaging Healthcare delivers its 2023 Half-Year report, with revenue growth of 26.35% in the first half of 2023

News provided by

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

18 Aug, 2023, 05:29 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE:688271), a global innovator in cutting-edge medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 half-year report, revealing robust growth. The report indicates that the company achieved 5.27 billion CNY in revenue during H1 2023, marking a significant 26.35% YoY increase. Net income attributable to the shareholders reached 0.94 billion CNY, reflecting a YoY increase of 21.19%.

Service revenue played a pivotal role, reaching 0.50 billion CNY in H1 2023, a substantial 40.50% YoY increase. This growth in service revenue underscores the company's diversified income stream.

The report also highlights United Imaging Healthcare's commitment to research and development (R&D). In H1 2023, the company invested 0.92 billion CNY in R&D, signifying a 56.96% increase. This strategic investment led to the introduction of over 90 products with leading international performance indicators. Notably, during the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting in June 2023, United Imaging Healthcare introduced NeuroExplorer, an ultra-high-performance brain dedicated PET/CT. This groundbreaking product was developed in collaboration with United Imaging Healthcare's U.S. subsidiary, Yale University, and the University of California, Davis.

As of June 30th, 2023, the company's global client base spans over 60 countries and regions, reflecting a steadfast commitment to international market growth. H1 2023 witnessed the company's overseas main business revenue surge by 32.29%, reaching 0.72 billion CNY. The deployment of the company's advanced equipment has provided a canvas for innovative clinical applications and scientific research across medical institutions worldwide, enhancing United Imaging Healthcare's competitive stance in regions such as North America and Europe.

United Imaging Healthcare's management emphasized that these robust half-year results underscore their ongoing commitment to market exploration and meticulous operational management, which collectively contribute to the company's noteworthy achievements.

About United Imaging Healthcare

At United Imaging Healthcare, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment.

Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, Poland, Dubai, and other parts of the world. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

United Imaging, Kicking off a Birthday Celebration of Five Years in the U.S. Market, Will Debut Three New Scanners at AHRA

United Imaging Introduces Next-Generation PET/CT Systems and Integrated Molecular Technology Platform at SNMMI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.