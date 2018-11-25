United Imaging Healthcare Makes U.S. Market Debut at RSNA

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (UIH), an international leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, today announced its official launch in the United States, including the establishment of a U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Houston.

UIH is making its U.S. market debut at the 104th RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, the official meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), in Chicago, on 25-30th November 2018.

"The United States is the largest, and most important, medical device market in the world and we are proud to make our debut at RSNA this year – we are officially open for business in the United States!" said Dr. Xue Min, UIH's Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer.

"It is UIH's goal to provide premium products and services for customers around the globe. In the past five years, we have established R&D centers in the U.S. that are exploring cutting-edge technology, as well as research on CT, MR, PET-CT, and RT products. We are building our U.S. regional headquarters in Houston, which will integrate R&D, production, training and marketing services to better serve our customers in the U.S."

The newly established U.S. team is made up of experienced industry professionals who will provide customer-centric services to address the specific needs of local markets.

UIH's North American business is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey M Bundy, PhD, who has more than 20 years of industry experience and previously held positions in sales, marketing, and R&D, including serving as a global CEO in the imaging business from 2011 to 2015.

"UIH is a dynamic company focused on innovative technology. Our commitment to advancements in medical imaging and radiology and our ability to innovate at a rapid pace are core strengths," said Dr. Bundy. "I'm inspired by UIH's dedication to creating new levels of access for the underserved, and we are committed to be an agent of positive change in our industry, through our product and services offerings."

UIH's North American production center is located in Houston, adjacent to the Headquarters and the R&D center. This wholly-owned facility is expected to produce multiple UIH product lines by the end of 2019.

"Our Houston production center will allow us to offer localized and customized services, and significantly increase our ability to deliver products and accessories quickly and efficiently," said Dr. Xue Min.

The establishment of the Houston production and R&D facility follows the establishment of U.S. R&D centers in Cleveland, Ohio and in Concord, California.

ABOUT UIH

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (UIH) develops and produces a full portfolio of advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment and offers medical IT and intelligent solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, U.S., and other parts of the world. The company has more than 3,200 employees, half of whom are researchers. To date, more than 2,700 hospitals worldwide are using UIH products.

To learn more, visit https://usa.united-imaging.com/

