United Imaging Ramps Up U.S. Hiring, Opens a Seattle Office

The company continues to build strength in the U.S. market, already present in 35 states in its sixth year.

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, is off to a fast start again in 2024, with 71 open positions (most of them newly created) currently posted in 26 states in service, sales, support, and other customer-focused roles, as well as back-office positions to support the growth.

"We've always made a point of growing strategically" said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., President & Chief Commercial Officer of United Imaging in North America. "We have a very special and intentionally-constructed culture built around our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, and we have hiring processes in place that help us hire the right people – that serves us well at a time when we are in such demand to grow aggressively. We do not and will not relax our high standards for customer care in order to expand."

United Imaging in the U.S. is part of a global company that in its 13th year now has more than 27,000 installations in over 60 countries. It has won numerous recognitions as it enters its sixth year in the U.S., including numerous gold and silver American Business Awards and a Most Innovative Product nod from Fast Company.

The Houston-based North American company, which already had an office in Cambridge, MA for United Imaging Intelligence, its AI subsidiary, recently opened an R&D office in the Seattle area. Since 2013, United Imaging has had U.S.-based research in place to help fuel its high product development standards and maintains a proportion of approximately 40% of its overall staff for R&D roles.

Available positions are listed on United Imaging's website and are shared on LinkedIn.

At United Imaging, we develop and manufacture advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center.

