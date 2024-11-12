United Nations World Food Programme appoints Antoni Porowski as Goodwill Ambassador

Porowski to raise awareness and galvanize support for WFP's mission to end global hunger

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today announced Antoni Porowski—culinary expert from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series "Queer Eye," New York Times bestselling author and executive producer and host of National Geographic's upcoming docuseries "No Taste Like Home"—as their newest Goodwill Ambassador. Inspired to lend his voice and platform following a moving and emotional trip to Senegal with Emmy Award-nominated actress Issa Rae while filming an episode of "No Taste Like Home," Porowski will leverage his passion for cuisine and culture to advocate on behalf of the 309 million people facing severe hunger around the world.

"Experiencing different cultures has always been a deep passion of mine – both as a source of inspiration, and a vital part of my work. The more places I have had the privilege to visit, the more I have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects malnutrition and food insecurity have on vulnerable communities," said Antoni Porowski. "Every person deserves access to basic nutrition, but when countries are unable or unwilling to provide for this fundamental need, WFP steps in. I'm grateful to join a global organization whose mission is not only to save lives, but to improve the overall quality of life for so many. I hope this partnership allows me to be of service to communities in dire need, while driving awareness and action toward ending the suffering caused by food insecurity."

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Porowski aims to inspire and mobilize citizens, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, to support WFP's life-saving food assistance and resilience programs, which support more than 150 million people across 120 countries. These programs include emergency food and nutrition assistance, long-term solutions to build resilient communities and school meals programs across the globe. Already a committed supporter of WFP, Porowski recently made a prime-time fundraising appeal at Global Citizen Festival 2024 to combat hunger crises. He also produced a series of social videos highlighting WFP's specialized nutrition and school feeding programs in Senegal, speaking with staff and recipients about its impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Antoni to the WFP family and thank him for standing by us," said Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA. "We are humbled by his passion and dedication for hunger-relief and are excited to work together to bring much-needed visibility and support to the world's hungriest families who are coping with the impacts of conflict, climate change and desperate poverty."

"Queer Eye's" ninth season, based in Las Vegas, launches December 11 on Netflix. In the Spring, Porowski teams up with National Geographic/Disney+ to launch the docuseries "No Taste Like Home." The show features a star-studded lineup of celebrity friends who join Porowski on a global culinary adventure to learn about their heritage through ancestral food traditions. Born in Canada to European immigrants with Polish roots, Porowski was raised with a deep interest in and appreciation for diverse cultures, cuisines and the power of food to bring people together. His best-selling cookbooks, Antoni: Let's Do Dinner and Antoni in the Kitchen, reflect the culinary influences and inspirations of his youth.

Porowski joins an esteemed roster of WFP ambassadors, including Kate Hudson, Michael Kors, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Ons Jabeur, Son Heung-Min and Andrew Zimmern.

About the United Nations World Food Programme

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To support or learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit www.wfpusa.org.

SOURCE World Food Program USA