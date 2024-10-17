United Parks & Resorts Says "Thank You" to First Responders and Lineworkers Post-Hurricane Milton with FREE Admission to its Parks

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Milton, United Parks & Resorts is showing its appreciation to first responders and lineworkers by offering FREE admission to its parks. First responders and lineworkers are eligible to redeem up to two free tickets as a thank you for their round-the-clock support through and following the storm.

First responders' tickets can be redeemed online between now and October 31 at either SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and are valid for one-time use at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island Tampa Bay. Tickets for lineworkers are being distributed directly to the utilities companies to share with their employees who served in recovery efforts. Lineworkers who live out of state will be able to redeem their tickets that they receive through their company at the park closest to them, including SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego; Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg; Sesame Place Philadelphia and San Diego; Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island Tampa Bay. Free tickets for both groups are valid now through December 31.

"Our hearts go out to the Florida communities that are continuing to recover after being battered by two large storms back-to-back. We are incredibly grateful for the first responders and lineworkers who are out there working to ensuring we can return to normal as quickly and safely as possible," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer, United Parks & Resorts. "As a token of our immense gratitude, we are proud to welcome first responders and lineworkers to our parks to enjoy a well-deserved day of entertainment and fun."

Those who take advantage of this special offer will be able to enjoy the variety of new and exciting things the parks have to offer while being inspired to help protect animals and the wild wonders of the world. From the thrill of new and guest favorite rides and attractions, to the wonderment of up-close animal experiences and presentations, to being immersed in spectacular shows, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about rides and attractions, presentations and activities, animal experiences and events as well as park hours, visit UnitedParks.com.

ABOUT UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses a diverse portfolio of award-winning park brands and experiences, including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place®, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica®. The Company's seven world-class brands span 13 parks in seven markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi, offering experiences that matter with exhilarating thrill and family-friendly rides, coasters, and experiences, inspiring up-close and educational presentations with wildlife, and other various special events throughout the year. In addition, the Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world, is a global leader in animal welfare, training, and veterinary care, and is one of the leading marine animal rescue organizations in the world with a legacy of rescuing and caring for animals that spans nearly 60 years, including coming to the aid of over 41,000 animals in need. To learn more, visit www.UnitedParks.com.

