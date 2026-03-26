United Reaches New Agreement with Association of Flight Attendants

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA announced a new tentative agreement that if ratified will provide industry-leading wages, better scheduling and other improvements for United's 30,000 flight attendants.

The new agreement includes immediate raises upon ratification and top wage rates that reach $100 per hour by the end of the agreement, making United flight attendants the best-paid in the industry. It also includes boarding pay, new pay for long gaps between flights and a signing bonus for every flight attendant worth a total of $740 million.

The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the AFA's Master Executive Council, including all Local Presidents. If they approve, the tentative agreement will be put out for ratification by our flight attendants. If ratified, the new contract would become amendable after five years.

United thanks both negotiating teams and the National Mediation Board for working to reach this agreement.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines