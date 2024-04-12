United Real Estate Is the Third Fastest-Growing Agency in America

United's low-fee model attracted agents and consumers despite nationwide decline in real estate sales

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) grew faster than nearly all U.S. real estate companies within the past five years, as revealed by the 2024 RealTrends Verified ranking. And this is the fourth consecutive year it ranked among the top 10 of the 500 largest real estate companies in America.

We believe that we have just begun to hit our stride, and the best is before us. Post this United Real Estate is now the No. 3 fastest-growing agency in America

Landing at No. 3 in the Five-Year Top Mover ranking by sales volume and transactions, United Real Estate and its affiliated brokerages experienced a surge in sales between 2019 and 2023. The network's five-year growth was in excess of 725%, with an increase of $14.96 billion in volume and 36,279 transactions. Driving United's steep growth curve during the period were organic growth, franchise expansion and merger activity.

In contrast to others on the Five-Year Top Mover list whose growth slowed appreciably in 2023, and despite the nationwide decline in real estate agents, United grew its agent count 13% year over year, welcoming more agents to its network than almost every competitor. Notably, as announced in March, Premiere Plus Realty and its 1,500 agents joined United, becoming one of the largest brokerages ever to affiliate with another real estate company. United's growth is featured in "Learning from a New Generation of Brokerages," published in March 2024 by real estate strategist and author Mike DelPrete.

"You would have to be literally living under a rock to be unaware of the once-in-a-lifetime, intense changes that have been happening in the U.S. real estate market. Over the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to work with companies and within sectors that span pretty much all of the U.S. economy, from technology, consumer products, financial services, automotive, energy exploration and production to core agriculture (yes, pig farming). I have never observed, in any window of time or sector, as much change affected upon a sector of our economy. There are fierce internal and external competitive pressures, massive changes in technology, a volatile regulatory environment and capital market upheaval," said Dan Duffy United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued growth and market share capture is a testament to the professionalism of each and every one of our affiliated agents, brokers, auctioneers and the exceptional dedicated team that delivers our value proposition daily. Paradoxically, we believe that we have just begun to hit our stride, and the best is before us," added Duffy.

"All the credit for our growth continues to go to our agents, employees and the hundreds of thousands of loyal clients we serve. We know that we have the proper business model, but our success happens with the passionate execution of hundreds of employees and thousands of agents. They continuously bring the company's values to market each day, and the exciting part is we are increasing our velocity of growth," noted United Real Estate President Rick Haase.

Other brokerages under United's umbrella include Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Pearson Smith Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Platinum Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty and Texas United Realty.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

