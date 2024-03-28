United Real Estate Unveils Flagship Office in Dallas, Texas

The move follows the company's October 2023 merger with Insight Realty Network, based in Fort Worth. United's Texas locations now include Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Frisco, Allen, Austin and Houston.

"This space is a significant commitment to our growing agent base. It also provides landmark visibility for the company and our agents and easy access to clients who are meeting daily in buying and selling homes and other types of real estate transactions. The DFW market is currently home to approximately 1,000 agents and on its way to our target market penetration of 3,000 in North Texas," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

Situated at 5217 Alpha Road, Suite 110, the 8,000-square-foot space is strategically located adjacent to the bustling Galleria in Midtown and less than two blocks from Dallas' major thoroughfares, Tollway and I-635. The decision to select this highly visible and easily accessible space underscores United's dedication to its agents and their clients within the vibrant Dallas market.

"A real estate office belongs in the community, and with the ease of access for agents and clients, it is already being highly utilized. It is a state-of-the-art facility with the latest technology and architectural design and something our agents are very proud of. Their hard work is the reason we can provide it," explained Nick Bristow, Managing Broker. "United Real Estate has become the gold standard of real estate companies, and this upscale office is a reflection of who we are, the level of professionalism we carry and a testament to how seriously we take serving our agents and clients."

Designed with modern sophistication in mind, the headquarters features a café-style ambiance, complete with tech-enabled workspaces, private client meeting areas, offices and an open-concept, fully equipped kitchen. With ample parking available, United agents across the DFW region now have access to a centralized location ideal for conducting business and client meetings.

Brokerages under United's umbrella include United Real Estate, Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Pearson Smith Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Platinum Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty and Texas United Realty. Announced earlier this month, Premiere Plus Realty and its 1,500 agents joined United, becoming likely the largest brokerage ever to affiliate with another agency.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

