United Real Estate Leaders Recognized as Most Influential While Delivering on Mission to Improve Agents' Financial Well-being

Recognition by two well-respected industry media company rankings underscores United's focus on agent outcomes.

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate is pleased to receive seven prestigious accolades. Recently, five of its leadership team members were recognized in the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 ranking of the industry's "Most Influential Executives": Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy, President Rick Haase, Executive Vice President of Strategy Phillip Cantrell, Chief Technology Officer Dave Dickey and Premiere Plus Realty (a United affiliate) President Jillian Young. This is the 12th year members of United's leadership have been recognized in the ranking.

Additionally, Inman Real Estate News named Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy and President Rick Haase as "2026 Power Players," recognizing the most innovative and influential leaders shaping the future of our industry.

United's leadership kept its mission front and center in 2025: improving the financial trajectories of agents' lives by providing comprehensive programs, a reinforcing culture and supportive communities that resulted in substantially more of United's agents finding success closing transactions in a challenging market than those of the average agent productivity as reported by the National Association of Realtors.

"I love that we are able to deliver results in support of our agents in good market conditions and challenging ones like the one we appear to be exiting as we transition into 2026. The recognition by both Swanepoel and Inman, two highly respected media outlets that do an excellent and thorough job covering our industry, is a testament to the passionate professionals of United Real Estate," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, United Real Estate Group.

"During the last few years, when much of the industry retrenched and experienced net agent loss, United grew…organically. We stayed focused on agent outcomes: practical, impactful and comprehensive support, building stronger communities within each of our local brokerages and nationally, empowering agents with wealth-building programs, improving productivity by removing inefficiencies, launching new and proprietary training, education & development curriculum and implementing AI-enabled solutions for our agents. When agents win more often, clients win with exceptional service and better economics. Our agents are our North Star, and we love that United's North Stars are shining very, very bright!" said Dan Duffy, CEO, United Real Estate Group.

"Taking a holistic approach to helping our agents and brokers improve the financial trajectory of their careers and lives – our mission – means that we are helping them not only have a great top-line income but also provide them with the knowledge and resources to grow their net worth and build generational wealth through investment. We stay focused on real outcomes," said President Rick Haase. "Every decision we make must answer the question, 'Does this create an economic benefit for our brokers and agents?' That's the simple, unshakeable premise of our strategy."

Proof points from a mission–first year

United advanced its agent enablement and expanded economies of scale, equipping professionals to win more listings, convert more opportunities and serve consumers with greater efficiency:

Smarter tech for measurable impact. United's Agent Productivity Platform gained new, AI-enabled capabilities, including LeadBoost enhancements that help agents optimize social media spend and turn leads into pipeline—extending the company's long–standing investment in practical, outcomes–focused tools for the field. Additionally, United is set to make major announcements in the first quarter of 2026 regarding its new AI-forward Bullseye platform.

Scaled advantage through network growth. The company continued to build purchasing power for its network through record setting affiliations – including expansion into new western states via Portland, Oregon–based MORE® Realty (approximately 900 agents across five western states), creating more shared resources, a larger referral network and leverage for agents and brokers.



Launched a first–of–its–kind national program amongst large brokerages, an entirely new wealth–building pathway for agents. The United Residential Investment (URESI) Program, is a proprietary platform that guides agents from curiosity-to-action as investor–entrepreneurs. URESI helps them create income stability and long–term wealth by building income–producing, value–appreciating portfolios.

The program rests on a mentorship community and includes 14 new world-class interactive courses, underwriting models, live deal-making events, workshops, on-demand resources, lending, insurance, rehab partners and more. It is part of United's larger multi-pillared Financial Wellness initiative that solves real-world problems for real estate practitioners: debt, unaffordable healthcare, unpredictable income, lack of wealth management resources and retirement savings.

The Swanepoel Power 200 and Inman Power Players acknowledgments reflect United's leadership approach that resists industry noise and focuses on agent–centered levers that compound over time: productivity technology that's elegant and effective, transparent processes that build trust, a compensation model with the highest payout to agents of any other national brokerage resulting in agents keeping more of what they earn and strong support that delivers better outcomes for agents. United believes that when agents thrive, clients win.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 21,500 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

