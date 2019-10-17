United Spinal Announces Six New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association announced today that it has appointed Carina Ho, Accessibility Specialist, Airbnb; Minna Hong, Delta's Disability Advisory Board; Synergies Works Board; Andraéa LaVant, President, LaVant Consulting, Inc.; Chris O'Donoghue, Emmy Winning General Assignment Reporter; Reveca Torres, Co-director, ReelAbilities Film Festival; and Renee Tyree, West Regional Pharmacy Director, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospitals to its board of directors.

"United Spinal strives to build diverse perspectives and backgrounds within our board of directors so we can effectively address intersectional issues impacting people with disabilities and reach underserved populations," said James Weisman, president and CEO of United Spinal Association.

"We value the support of Carina, Minna, Andraéa, Chris, Reveca and Renee and look forward to working with them to promote the inclusion of wheelchair users in all facets of society," added Weisman.

Carina Ho ( Oakland, CA ) is a national musical artist performing under the moniker ONIKHO. She has danced professionally with AXIS Dance Company. As a Fulbright Fellowship recipient Carina taught dance at the national dance conservatory in Montevideo, Uruguay . She now works at Airbnb as an Accessibility Specialist in addition to continuing her artistic career. She is passionate about creating an accessible an inclusive world for people with disabilities.

United Spinal's Board of Directors manages, supervises, and controls the business, property and affairs of the organization, except as otherwise expressly provided by law, the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation, or bylaws.

The full list of board members and officers is available on the United Spinal website at www.unitedspinal.org.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

