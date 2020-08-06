United States General Services Administration Selects MetTel for Two Awards for Nationwide Data and Voice Services

MetTel will modernize GSA's data network to deliver a highly available, secure, fully-meshed IP network that integrates communications for both internal GSA customers as well as external customers (via a trusted internet connection) and will support legacy voice requirements.

The U.S. General Services Administration provides centralized procurement for the federal government, supplying federal purchasers with cost-effective, high-quality products and services from commercial vendors. GSA relies upon data, voice, and essential enterprise applications for approximately 14,000 end-users (i.e., employees and contractors) to conduct official business. Under the GSA GICS Task Orders, MetTel will help GSA modernize and transform its network architecture to meet future needs.

"The GSA recognized MetTel's ability to deliver industry-leading voice and data solutions like SD-WAN, which have transformed legacy networks for our commercial clients, and we are thrilled that they have entrusted MetTel to deliver those 21st-century solutions to the federal government," said Wray Varley, Vice President, Federal Sales for MetTel. MetTel's broad experience with these transformational technologies equipped it to "demonstrate comprehensive and proven engineering, integration and support capabilities" as demanded by the GSA.

As part of the Task Orders with the U.S. General Services Administration, MetTel will provide:

data services, voice services, and managed services, including Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS). MetTel has partnered with Raytheon Technologies, a leader in cybersecurity and defense, to help build and manage its MTIPS platform. With access to the MetTel EIS Portal, the GSA will have an award-winning "single pane of glass" to monitor and access reporting and performance details in near real-time on the data and voice services delivered via the MetTel network.

MetTel has a rapidly growing Federal practice. In 2020, MetTel has received EIS Task Order awards from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT communications projects with city and federal agencies, including the City of Phoenix, United States Marine Corps, Pentagon, and Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

