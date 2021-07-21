United States Securities and Exchange Commission Selects MetTel for Internet Protocol Services

In compliance with Federal Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) directives and as part of its digital transformation, the SEC will transition its IPS services to EIS contract providers. MetTel will provide 10 gigabit Ethernet IPS connectivity at the SEC's second data center.

Established in 1934, at the height of the Great Depression, the SEC's mission is to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation. The agency is comprised of 11 regional offices and an IPS network that is fully converged with agency data, voice, and video services. The IPS operates as a 'hot-hot' design, with providers having the maximum amount of physical diversity possible, to minimize the risk of downtime due to circuit failures.

"MetTel will equip the SEC with a forward-looking IPS solution that can facilitate upgrades and enhancements as telecommunications technologies and services evolve and advance," advised Robert Dapkiewicz, General Manager and SVP, Federal Programs, MetTel. "Utilizing the MetTel EIS Portal, the SEC will have access to the latest technology to monitor and report performance details in near real-time on the internet services delivered via the MetTel network. The portal will provide improved visibility into operations and service level agreement compliance. "

MetTel has a growing Federal practice. Since 2020, MetTel has received contract awards from over one dozen federal agencies totaling over $2 billion in total contract value after all options. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with numerous city and federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration, United States Department of State, and the Veteran's Administration.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel

Related Links

http://www.mettel.net

