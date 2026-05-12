United to Resume Nonstop Flights Between Houston and Caracas

Daily service starts August 11 between George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Simón Bolívar International Airport on a Boeing 737 MAX 8; tickets are on sale now

United's hub in Houston serves as a vital economic gateway between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, where the airline now offers up to 100 flights per day to more than 50 destinations in the region

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United announced it will resume nonstop daily flights between its hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas starting August 11*. This flight reopens a key economic gateway, creates new business opportunities and makes it easier for families to reconnect with loved ones. The airline offered flights between the U.S. and Venezuela for more than 20 years before it suspended service in June of 2017.

United resumes daily service between George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Simón Bolívar International Airport starting August 11 on a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

United now offers up to 100 flights per day to more than 50 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean from Houston, and travelers can connect from Houston to more than 180 destinations around the world. Later this year, United will open the most modern airport terminal in the country in Houston: a $2 billion Terminal B transformation, delivering 22 new mainline gates and the largest United ClubSM in the system.

United will operate a Boeing 737 MAX 8 on this route, and customers on board will enjoy seatback screens at every seat with Bluetooth connectivity and the latest entertainment offerings from leading streaming services like Apple TV, HBO Max, Spotify and Peacock, room for everyone's roll aboard bag, and soon Starlink Wi-Fi.

"After nearly a decade, United welcomes the opportunity to resume service between Houston and Venezuela thanks to the leadership and support of the Department of Transportation and the U.S. government," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, United Airlines. "This flight will help strengthen cultural and economic ties across the Americas and further reinforces United's Houston hub as a leading gateway to the region."

"United's first flight to Venezuela in eight years marks another exciting development in the relationship between our two countries," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Under President Donald Trump's leadership, my Department is proud to partner with United to make this historic day a reality. This specific flight will be critical to ferrying oil sector workers into the country as the U.S. and Venezuela work together to expand production and generate new economic opportunities."

Initial Schedule Details

Flight Route Start Date / Frequency Dept. Time Arrival Time Aircraft UA 1046 IAH – CCS Aug. 11, Daily service 23:45 5:30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 UA 1045 CCS – IAH Aug. 12, Daily service 8:00 12:30 Boeing 737 MAX 8

Tickets are on sale now on United's website and mobile app.

*Subject to government approval

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines