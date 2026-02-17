United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Arizona Presence With Opening of Mesa Clinic

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic in Mesa, Arizona, expanding access to expert outpatient care across the East Valley. Beginning today, patients can visit the new facility located at 6118 E. Brown Rd., Bldg 5, Mesa, AZ 85205-4958, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Mesa clinic strengthens UVVC's growing network of state-of-the-art centers, expanding access to vein care for patients across the East Valley, including Apache Junction, Gilbert, Fountain Hills, and surrounding communities.

At the Mesa location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's specialists develop individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and superior outcomes.

Patients at the Mesa clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

VenaSeal™ Closure System: Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

Varithena®: Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

Microphlebectomy: Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Sclerotherapy: Injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

The Mesa clinic will be led by Dr. Amanda Dao, D.O., a board-certified physician specializing in minimally invasive vein treatments. Dr. Dao develops personalized care plans tailored to each patient's symptoms, goals, and vascular health needs.

With the opening of the Mesa clinic, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates six clinics across the greater Phoenix area, expanding access to high-quality vein and vascular care throughout Arizona. For more information or to schedule a consultation at the Mesa clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

