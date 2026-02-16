United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Florida Presence With Opening of Venice Clinic

VENICE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic in Venice, Florida, expanding access to expert outpatient care along the Gulf Coast. Starting today, patients can visit the new facility located at 1314 E. Venice Ave., Suite B, Venice, FL 34292-7160, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Venice clinic expands access to outpatient vein care for patients across Sarasota County and Florida's Gulf Coast region, providing convenient, local treatment options for residents seeking minimally invasive care close to home.

At the new location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's specialists develop individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and superior outcomes.

Patients at the Venice clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) : Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort. VenaSeal™ Closure System : Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably. Varithena ® : Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow. Microphlebectomy : Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions. Sclerotherapy: Injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

The Venice clinic will be led by a board-certified physician known for their expertise in minimally invasive vein care and commitment to improving patient outcomes. The physician develops personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's symptoms, goals, and vascular health needs.

With the opening of the Venice clinic, United Vein & Vascular Centers continues expanding access to high-quality vein and vascular care throughout Florida and the greater Tampa Bay area. For more information or to schedule a consultation at the Venice clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

