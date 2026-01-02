United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Dallas-Area Presence With Opening of Rockwall Clinic

ROCKWALL, Texas, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic in Rockwall, Texas, expanding access to expert outpatient care across the northeast Dallas area. Beginning today, patients can visit the new facility located at 1005 W Ralph Hall Parkway, Suite 221, Rockwall, TX 75032, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Rockwall clinic broadens UVVC's growing national network of state-of-the-art centers, providing residents of Rockwall County and surrounding communities with convenient access to comprehensive vein care close to home.

At the Rockwall location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's team develops individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and superior outcomes.

Patients at the Rockwall clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

VenaSeal™ Closure System: Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

Varithena®: Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

Microphlebectomy: Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Sclerotherapy: An injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

With the opening of the Rockwall clinic, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates 15 clinics across Texas, expanding its reach and reaffirming its commitment to providing high-quality vein and vascular care throughout the state. For more information or to schedule a consultation at the Rockwall clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

