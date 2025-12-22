United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Greater Atlanta Presence With Opening of Douglasville Clinic

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Douglasville, Georgia, expanding access to expert outpatient care across the western Atlanta metro area. Starting today, patients can visit the new facility located at 6880 Douglas Blvd, Ste E, Douglasville, GA 30135, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Douglasville clinic strengthens UVVC's growing network of state-of-the-art centers, providing residents of Douglasville, Winston, Lithia Springs, Villa Rica, and surrounding communities with convenient access to comprehensive vein care close to home. At the Douglasville location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's specialists develop individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and superior outcomes.

Patients at the Douglasville clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) : Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort. VenaSeal ™ Closure System : Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably. Varithena ® : Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow. Microphlebectomy : Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions. Sclerotherapy: Injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

The Douglasville clinic will be led by Dr. Conrad Manayan, D.O., a board-certified vein specialist known for his precision, expertise, and commitment to providing long-lasting symptom relief. Dr. Manayan develops personalized care plans tailored to each patient's symptoms, goals, and vascular health needs.

With the opening of the Douglasville clinic, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates 6 clinics across Georgia, expanding its reach and reaffirming its commitment to providing high-quality vein and vascular care throughout the state. For more information or to schedule a consultation at the Douglasville clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

