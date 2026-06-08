United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Georgia Presence With Opening of Alpharetta Clinic

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic in Alpharetta, Georgia, expanding access to expert outpatient care across North Fulton County and the greater Atlanta area. Starting today, patients can visit the new facility located at 3333 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 340, Alpharetta, GA 30005, for advanced, personalized treatment of vein and vascular conditions.

The Alpharetta clinic improves access to outpatient vein care for residents throughout North Fulton County, including Alpharetta, Milton, Johns Creek, Roswell, and surrounding communities seeking minimally invasive treatment options closer to home.

At the new location, patients can expect compassionate, results-driven care delivered through minimally invasive procedures designed to relieve leg pain, improve circulation, and restore comfort and mobility. UVVC's specialists develop individualized treatment plans using advanced imaging and technology to achieve long-term relief and improved vascular health.

Patients at the Alpharetta clinic will have access to a full suite of modern procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) : Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort.

Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins to relieve discomfort. VenaSeal™ Closure System : Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably.

Non-thermal adhesive procedure that seals diseased veins quickly and comfortably. Varithena ® : Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow.

Microfoam therapy that collapses problem veins and restores healthy blood flow. Microphlebectomy : Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions. Sclerotherapy: Injectable treatment that collapses affected veins and reroutes blood flow to healthier vessels.

The Alpharetta clinic will be led by a board-certified physician with expertise in minimally invasive vein care and personalized vascular treatment planning.

With the opening of the Alpharetta clinic, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates eight clinics across the Atlanta area, continuing its commitment to expanding access to high-quality vein and vascular care throughout Georgia.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Alpharetta clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

Media contact

Barbara Kramer or Mike Patino

[email protected]

SOURCE United Vein & Vascular Centers