Unitree Announces H2 Plus, an NVIDIA Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot for Academic Research

News Summary:

Unitree Robotics introduces H2 Plus, an NVIDIA Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot combining a Unitree H2 humanoid robot, Sharpa five-fingered hands for dexterous manipulation, NVIDIA Jetson Thor for advanced reasoning and control, and the new NVIDIA Isaac GR00T development platform.

The Isaac GR00T development platform — spanning data capture and generation to robot model evaluation and deployment — helps developers accelerate humanoid development workflows.

HANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitree today announced the H2 Plus, the first humanoid robot reference design built on the NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T development platform. The reference design helps democratize frontier humanoid robotics research by providing access to advanced hardware and an open software stack without requiring proprietary platforms.

As demand for general-purpose humanoids accelerates, developers still face a fragmented process spanning hardware integration, data collection, simulation, training, evaluation and deployment.

The NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot unifies development by bringing a Unitree H2 Plus humanoid robot and Sharpa Wave tactile five-finger hands (the "body"), with NVIDIA Jetson Thor™ -powered onboard compute and Isaac GR00T software and workflows (the "brain") into a single integrated reference design, helping research teams move faster from robot bring-up to skill development and real-world validation.

With NVIDIA's compute and open software stack at the center, the reference design gives research teams a more unified, secure foundation for advancing humanoid robotics.

"Developers want humanoid robots that are ready to build on," said Xingxing Wang, founder and CEO of Unitree Robotics. "H2 Plus combines Unitree's humanoid with NVIDIA Jetson Thor and the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T development platform, giving teams a validated starting point for creating robot skills and bringing them into real-world applications."

"Humanoid robots will bring physical AI to the world's largest industries, opening a multitrillion-dollar economic opportunity," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot built on H2 Plus, gives researchers a single, open platform to make breakthrough discoveries toward general-purpose physical intelligence."

A State-of-the-Art Humanoid Robot for Physical AI Development

The H2 Plus is a state-of-the-art humanoid robot that brings the key building blocks for frontier humanoid research into one system, pairing a human-scale robot body with dexterous manipulation, sensing, control and onboard AI compute.

The reference design features:

Unitree H2 humanoid chassis, standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with 31 degrees of freedom across the body for human-scale testing.

standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with 31 degrees of freedom across the body for human-scale testing. Dual Sharpa Wave tactile five-finger hands, enabling dexterous manipulation with 22 degrees of freedom and bringing the robot to 75 degrees of freedom across the body and hands.

enabling dexterous manipulation with 22 degrees of freedom and bringing the robot to 75 degrees of freedom across the body and hands. Multi-view sensing, including a head-mounted stereo camera with wide field of view (140 degrees horizontal, 102 degrees vertical), wrist cameras for close-range manipulation and an inertia measurement unit for motion tracking.

including a head-mounted stereo camera with wide field of view (140 degrees horizontal, 102 degrees vertical), wrist cameras for close-range manipulation and an inertia measurement unit for motion tracking. Whole-body control, with arm torque of up to 120 Newton-meters, leg torque of up to 360 Newton-meters, a rated arm payload of 7 kilograms and peak payload of 15 kilograms, unlocking more capable lifting and reach.

with arm torque of up to 120 Newton-meters, leg torque of up to 360 Newton-meters, a rated arm payload of 7 kilograms and peak payload of 15 kilograms, unlocking more capable lifting and reach. NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor™ T5000 onboard compute, featuring an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with 2,070 FP4 teraflops of AI performance, a 14-core Arm CPU, 128GB of unified memory and a configurable 40- to 130-watt power range for real-time sensor processing and robot inference.

featuring an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with 2,070 FP4 teraflops of AI performance, a 14-core Arm CPU, 128GB of unified memory and a configurable 40- to 130-watt power range for real-time sensor processing and robot inference. Connectivity across Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB and an array of microphones and speakers for voice interaction.

across Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB and an array of microphones and speakers for voice interaction. Battery for extended operation, with a 15Ah, 0.972kWh capacity and about three hours of life.

with a 15Ah, 0.972kWh capacity and about three hours of life. On-remote emergency stop function for quickly disengaging the robot safely.

NVIDIA Isaac GR00T Provides a Full-Stack Platform for Humanoid Development

The NVIDIA software stack provides the development environment for simulation, training, evaluation and deployment, while researchers retain control of their robot data, training data, telemetry and logs.

The Isaac GR00T platform includes:

Its modular design lets robotics teams use the full platform or integrate selected capabilities into existing development pipelines, helping them scale humanoid development without rebuilding the same infrastructure for each robot or task.

The NVIDIA Isaac GR00T developer platform will also support the Unitree G1 humanoid robot, extending the same development approach to a robot widely used by researchers and humanoid developers across leading institutions.

Availability

Unitree has announced the complete technical specifications of the H2 Plus humanoid robot. Interested developers can visit the H2 Plus webpage for detailed technical information. Unitree H2 Plus will be available in late 2026.

The NVIDIA Isaac GR00T platform and reference workflow for Unitree G1 are expected to be available soon on GitHub and Hugging Face for robot developers.

About Unitree

Unitree Robotics is a world-renowned civilian robotics company.

SOURCE Unitree Robotics