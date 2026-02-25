UNITS® Franchising Group Honored as a Top International Franchise at 2026 Global Franchise Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Franchising Group, the parent company of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, has been recently honored at the 2026 Global Franchise Awards, recognizing the brand's continued growth, innovation, and franchisee support.

The Global Franchise Awards celebrate excellence across the international franchising sector, honoring brands that demonstrate outstanding performance, strong operational systems, franchisee success, and meaningful impact within their industries. UNITS Franchising Group stood out for its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, delivering customer-first service, and advancing technology within the moving and portable storage space.

Committed to Innovation

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage has built a reputation for combining personalized, locally owned service with national-level resources and innovation. One key piece of this innovation is the proprietary software system called StoreSmart™, the most advanced, one-of-a-kind proprietary software system that has revolutionized the moving and portable storage industry. Some key features of StoreSmart™ include:

  • Streamlining customer reservations
  • Intuitive wizard-based process for quickly generating quotes and online bookings
  • Optimizing container delivery dispatch & logistics
  • AI-driven real-time reporting, customer management, warehouse management, tenant communication, and inventory control
  • One-of-a-kind integrated, employee driver application and Smart Sign feature, which allows for more efficient customer communication and transactions

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage remains committed to advancing the technology in the moving and portable storage industry.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the incredible work happening across our entire franchise network," said Michael McAlhany UNITS Franchise Group CEO. "Our franchise owners are deeply committed to their communities and to delivering dependable, high-quality service every day. We're proud to support them with the tools, technology, and partnership needed to succeed, and honored to be recognized on a global stage for the strength of our system."

The award highlights UNITS' ongoing investment in franchisee success through operational support, marketing resources, and scalable systems designed to help owners grow sustainably in their local markets.

As UNITS continues expanding its footprint, the brand remains focused on empowering franchise partners, strengthening community relationships, and redefining expectations in the moving and portable storage industry.

About UNITS® Franchising Group
UNITS® Franchising Group is the parent company of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, a growing global brand offering convenient, secure, and flexible moving and storage solutions. Locally owned and operated franchise locations combine neighbor-focused service with innovative delivery technology and national support to serve residential and commercial customers.

Media Contact:
Michael McAlhany
[email protected]

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

