UNITS Moving and Portable Storage CEO Michael McAlhany Presents $5,000 Donation to Wounded Warrior Project at 2025 Leadership Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage CEO Michael McAlhany proudly presented a $5,000 donation to the Wounded Warrior Project during the 2025 UNITS Franchising Group Leadership Conference, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to supporting injured veterans and their families.

This year's contribution marks more than a decade of continuous support from UNITS Franchising Group to the Wounded Warrior Project, underscoring the organization's dedication to honoring the sacrifices of U.S. service members and helping veterans thrive beyond their military service.

The donation presentation was a meaningful moment during the conference, highlighted by remarks from UNITS franchise owner Mike Simek, who shared personal reflections on his own time in military service and spoke passionately about the life changing impact the Wounded Warrior Project has on veterans across the country. His comments resonated deeply with franchise owners and corporate leadership in attendance, reinforcing the importance of continued support for veteran focused initiatives.

Prior to the check presentation, Jennifer Jenkins addressed the audience on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project, sharing a powerful, real-world story of a veteran who recently received critical assistance through the organization. Her account of resilience, recovery, and renewed hope left a lasting impression on attendees and highlighted the tangible outcomes made possible through donor support.

"Supporting the men and women who have served our country is not just a responsibility, it's an honor," said Michael McAlhany. "For more than ten years, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage has proudly stood alongside the Wounded Warrior Project, and we remain committed to helping ensure veterans receive the resources, care, and respect they deserve."

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and its nationwide network of franchise owners continue to prioritize community involvement and philanthropic partnerships that align with the company's core values. The ongoing relationship with the Wounded Warrior Project remains a cornerstone of those efforts.

For more information about UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and its community initiatives, visit www.unitsstorage.com

To learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project and how to support its mission, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org

