UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Southwest Florida Partners with Toys for Tots of Sarasota to Support Holiday Distribution and Year-Round Storage Needs

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After learning about an urgent community need through a local news story on ABC News 7, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Southwest Florida stepped forward to support Toys for Tots of Sarasota with critical storage solutions for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS® of Southwest Florida first heard about Toys for Tots of Sarasota's challenges when the organization shared its story on the local ABC News 7 affiliate station in Sarasota, FL. The UNITS of Sarasota Team wanting to help, connected with Desiree Jennings, the Sarasota County Director for Toys for Tots, to better understand their needs. During an in-person meeting, it became clear that the organization was facing a serious shortage of both temporary storage at distribution sites during the holidays and long-term storage space for supplies throughout the year.

"As soon as we met with Desiree, we realized how critical the need truly was," said Zach Easton, co-owner of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Southwest Florida. "Without adequate storage, it becomes incredibly difficult to sort, distribute, and manage the thousands of toys that bring joy to local children each year."

As business partners, Albert and Zach developed a plan to donate portable storage UNITS® to support Toys for Tots operations during the Christmas season and year-round. The donated storage includes:

Seven (7) UNITS ® at Eagles in Sarasota for holiday toy distribution

at Eagles in Sarasota for holiday toy distribution Two (2) UNITS ® at the Elks Lodge in Venice for holiday distribution

at the Elks Lodge in Venice for holiday distribution One (1) UNIT ® at American Legion in North Port for holiday distribution

at American Legion in North Port for holiday distribution One (1) UNIT ® at American Legion in North Port for year-round storage

at American Legion in North Port for year-round storage Two (2) UNITS® at the Palmetto warehouse for year-round storage

These contributions will help ensure toys can be safely stored, organized, and distributed efficiently to families across Sarasota County during the holiday season.

Despite this support, Toys for Tots of Sarasota still faces a significant challenge. The organization remains in urgent need of at least 5,000 square feet of donated warehouse space to serve as a sorting and receiving facility for the 2026 Toys for Tots season, which runs from September through December.

"Our hope is that by sharing this story, another business or property owner will see the need and be inspired to help—just as we were after seeing Desiree's story in the news," Easton added. "When local businesses partner together, the impact on our community can be tremendous."

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Southwest Florida is proud to partner with Toys for Tots of Sarasota and encourages others to get involved in supporting this vital mission, ensuring every child experiences the joy of the holiday season.

About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of Southwest Florida

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage provides convenient, flexible, and secure portable storage solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout Southwest Florida. Locally owned and operated, UNITS® is committed to supporting the communities it serves.

About Toys for Tots of Sarasota County

Toys for Tots is a program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children in need during the holiday season, bringing hope and joy to families across Sarasota County.

Media Contact:

Albert Seecharan | Owner UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Southwest Florida

Email: [email protected]

(941) 759-5937

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage