UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Franchise Network Provides Record Number of Portable Storage Containers to Support Toys for Tots

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is proud to announce the collective nationwide efforts of its franchise owners in support of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program . During this year's holiday season, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage franchise locations across the United States donated more than 100 portable storage containers to local Toys for Tots chapters, providing critical logistical support for toy collection, sorting, and distribution efforts that directly benefited children and families in their communities.

Each Toys for Tots chapter is overseen by an assigned U.S. Marine, many of whom rotate into new communities each year and are tasked with coordinating a large-scale holiday operation in unfamiliar territory. For these Marines, the logistical demands of storing, securing, and transporting thousands of donated toys can be overwhelming. UNITS franchise owners consistently step in to bridge that gap; offering not only secure, weather-resistant storage containers but also time, fuel, and hands-on assistance to ensure the success of these toy collection efforts.

"The level of commitment shown by our franchise owners this year has been truly inspiring," said Michael McAlhany , CEO of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "I am extremely proud of the way our network continues to rally around Toys for Tots. Our owners aren't just donating containers—they're driving hours, coordinating logistics, and giving their time to support the Marines and the children they serve."

The largest single contribution this year came from UNITS of Northern Virginia, which donated 44 portable storage containers, along with transportation support, to assist local Toys for Tots efforts. Additional franchise locations—including Madison, WI; Minneapolis, MN; New Orleans, LA; Sarasota, FL; and Memphis, TN, among many others—provided secure storage solutions that played a vital role in ensuring toys were collected, protected, and distributed efficiently throughout their regions.

"As a United States Marine-led organization, Toys for Tots depends heavily on reliable partners at the local level," McAlhany added. "Seeing our franchise owners step up in so many markets across the country reinforces why UNITS is such a strong community-driven brand. I couldn't be more proud of their dedication."

In addition to leading the UNITS franchise network nationally, Michael McAlhany is also the owner of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Charleston, SC, where his local team donated 12 portable storage containers to support Toys for Tots efforts in the Lowcountry this year.

The UNITS franchise network has been a proud supporter of Toys for Tots for nearly a decade, building long-standing relationships with local Marine Corps Reserve units and community leaders nationwide.

"Our partnership with Toys for Tots is about more than logistics—it's about making a real difference in the lives of children," McAlhany said. "We are honored to support this mission year after year, and we look forward to continuing to be a trusted local partner for Toys for Tots communities across the country for many years to come."

For more information about UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage and its community initiatives, visit www.unitsstorage.com .

