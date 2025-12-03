UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage Honored with Inc.'s "Best in Business - Best Social Good" Award for 2025

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is proud to announce that it has been named an Inc. Best in Business 2025 award winner in the "Best Social Good" category, recognizing the company's exceptional nationwide support for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation and its continued commitment to service, community impact, and operational excellence.

Each year, Inc.'s Best in Business awards spotlight organizations that go beyond generating profit to make a meaningful impact on their industries, their communities, and the world. After hundreds of applications and multiple rounds of review, UNITS® was selected for its systemwide dedication to charitable service as well as the outstanding performance and customer-first execution demonstrated by the company's United States–based Long Distance Move Team.

Industry Leading Excellence in Long-Distance Moving

Over the past 12 months, the UNITS® Long Distance Move Team has delivered a standout year of growth, operational refinement, and customer satisfaction—setting a new benchmark in the moving and portable storage industry.

Key Achievements Include:

30% Year-Over-Year Growth in Job Count: The team increased long-distance move volume nationwide, reinforcing UNITS' continued expansion and strong market position.





30% Revenue Growth: Sustained, high-value revenue growth reflects the team's ability to scale responsibly while maintaining exceptional service standards.





Fully U.S.-Based Operations: Unlike competitors who outsource operations overseas, UNITS® manages its long-distance department entirely from within the United States. This strategic decision ensures heightened accountability, personalized service, and timely execution for both residential and commercial customers.





Superior Customer Care: By retaining all customer service and operations domestically, the Long Distance Move Team provides a true "high-touch" experience—prioritizing on-time pickups and deliveries with transparent, dedicated support.





A Competitive Advantage Rooted in Quality: While other national moving and storage providers cut costs by sacrificing service, UNITS® remains committed to delivering best-in-class value at a fair market price. The company does not aim to be the cheapest; it aims to be the most trusted.





Commitment to Growth and Innovation: UNITS® continues to evolve its long-distance infrastructure, expand market reach, and introduce new service enhancements to meet the needs of customers across the country.

National Impact Through Toys for Tots

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was nominated for the Inc. Best in Business – Best Social Good category based on its franchise network's extraordinary support of Toys for Tots, which included:

Dozens of franchise-owned storage containers donated nationwide

Local volunteerism, staffing, and logistics coordination

Safe, secure storage solutions for hundreds of thousands of donated toys

Participating locations serving as community collection hubs

Uniting local businesses, charitable groups, and families for a shared mission of giving

UNITS® franchise owners and teams across the country played a pivotal role in helping Toys for Tots deliver holiday joy to children in need—epitomizing the company's commitment to community support and service-driven leadership.

A Proud Moment for UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

"Being recognized by Inc. as a Best in Business award winner is an incredible honor and a testament to the culture, dedication, and values that define UNITS®," said Michael McAlhany, CEO of UNITS Franchising Group. "From our hands-on support of Toys for Tots to the unmatched performance of our U.S. based Long Distance Move Team, this award reflects the heart of our organization: service, reliability, and community impact."

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage remains committed to continuous improvement, strengthening its nationwide footprint, and empowering franchise owners to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage provides high quality, weather-resistant portable storage solutions to residential and commercial customers across the United States. With a rapidly expanding network of locally owned franchise locations, UNITS® is known for its flexible, convenient, and secure storage containers, as well as industry-leading long-distance moving services supported by a fully U.S.-based operations team.

