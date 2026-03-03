UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Sees Surge in "Future Focused" Moving Quotes as National Moving Month Draws Near

Company Data Signals Resurgence of Home Purchases and Moving Demand

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mortgage interest rates continue to influence housing decisions nationwide, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is seeing a notable shift in consumer behavior: homeowners and renters are actively planning future moves, even if they are delaying final purchase decisions.

An Increase in Quote Requests

UNITS reports a record increase in moving and portable storage quote requests from consumers who are ready to sell their home, upgrade from an apartment, or relocate to a larger space but are waiting for mortgage rates to ease before making a final commitment. Based on internal data and direct conversations with customers across its nationwide franchise network, UNITS estimates that approximately 20–25% of recent moving quote requests are coming from consumers who are proactively finalizing expected moving costs with the intention to purchase a new home in 2026.

"Our franchise owners are having real, one-on-one conversations with customers every day," said Michael McAlhany CEO of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "What we're hearing consistently is that people are motivated, organized, and financially preparing for a move. Mortgage rates are the primary factor slowing action, but not intention or their desire to move."

Moving Industry Trends

Many of these prospective movers have expressed strong eagerness to upgrade to larger homes, accommodate growing families, or make long-planned relocations once financing conditions become more favorable. UNITS views this sustained volume of moving quote activity as a leading indicator for future housing and moving demand.

This trend aligns with broader housing market commentary. As noted in a recent Yahoo! Finance article, "Expert housing market predictions for 2026 suggest a market where preparation, flexibility, and local conditions are more crucial than chasing the perfect moment to buy, sell, or relocate." Consumers appear to be heeding that advice, planning ahead, budgeting carefully, and positioning themselves to act when conditions align.

UNITS also notes that the current slowdown in home purchases has contributed to modest national home price adjustments, with prices leveling off or declining by approximately 1–2% in many markets. While not a dramatic drop, the stabilization follows years of rapid appreciation and may further support increased buyer confidence heading into 2026.

"Even if rates begin to fall next year, they may not return to historic lows," Michael McAlhany added. "That's why we're encouraging consumers to focus on preparedness, understanding their total moving costs, building equity when possible, and making informed decisions rather than waiting indefinitely."

With locally owned franchises operating across the United States, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage maintains a unique, ground-level perspective on consumer sentiment. The company's combination of portable storage solutions and moving services allows customers to plan with flexibility. Whether they are moving immediately or preparing for a future transition.

As expectations remain that the Federal Reserve may begin easing the Federal Funds Rate target, UNITS anticipates that today's planning activity could translate into a strong resurgence of home purchases and moving demand in 2026.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is a national leader in portable storage and moving solutions, offering secure, weather-resistant containers delivered directly to homes and businesses. With a network of locally owned franchises across the United States and internationally, UNITS provides flexible storage and moving options tailored to residential, commercial, and long-distance needs.

