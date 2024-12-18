UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Named Top Moving Container Company

Newsweek Reader's Choice Poll Showcases Brand's Reliability and Ease of Use

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, is excited to announce its recognition as one of the Best Moving Container Companies in Newsweek's Reader's Choice Poll. UNITS ranks in the No. 2 spot. This distinction reflects the voices of consumers nationwide who trust and rely on UNITS for their moving and storage needs.

The Newsweek Reader's Choice Poll highlights the top 10 moving container companies, selected by a panel of experts and contributors, and voted on by readers as the best in the industry. UNITS' ranking showcases its dedication to providing reliable, flexible, and customer-focused solutions that make moving and storage easier for families and businesses alike.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the people we serve," said Michael McAlhany, founder and CEO of UNITS. "It's a great reminder of why we work so hard to deliver an outstanding experience every day. Knowing our customers value and appreciate what we do is what motivates us to keep improving."

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage has built a reputation for personalized service, innovative storage solutions, and a seamless moving experience. Its flexible and secure portable storage containers, paired with exceptional customer service, have made UNITS a trusted choice across the country.

The Newsweek Reader's Choice Poll further validates the growing awareness of the UNITS brand and its ability to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

"To be included in this list is truly an honor," added McAlhany. "We're proud to know that the service we provide at UNITS Portable Moving and Storage is making a positive difference in the lives of our customers."

To learn more about Units Moving and Portable Storage please visit https://unitsstorage.com.

About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is a leading provider of moving and portable storage solutions. Known for its commitment to community support, UNITS stands ready to assist during critical times, including natural disasters and emergencies. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,000 cities in over 30 states throughout North America and continues to grow. Please visit www.unitsstorage.com for more information.

