UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Indianapolis Achieves Major B2B Growth Milestone Through Year-Long Customer Testimonial Video Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of 2025, the team at UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Indianapolis set out to accomplish an ambitious and highly disciplined business development goal: secure 50+ new commercial clients in a single year, while simultaneously producing 50+ original B2B customer testimonial videos to spotlight each partnership.

Led by franchise owner Mike Simek and General Manager Brian Petersson, the UNITS of Indianapolis team executed a simple but demanding strategy rooted in consistency, relationship-building, and long-term brand value. As each new commercial partnership was established, the team conducted and produced a short customer testimonial video featuring a representative from the client's organization, paired with a standalone social media post welcoming that business into the UNITS commercial network.

Each video interview was conducted by Petersson and focused on practical, business-centric questions, such as:

How the client uses UNITS containers

Why they chose UNITS

How portable storage supports their daily operations

While customer testimonial videos are not a new marketing concept, producing 50+ separate interviews, shoots, edits, and coordinated social media releases within a single year required significant planning, follow-through, and operational commitment.

"The simplicity of the idea is exactly what made it challenging," said Petersson. "There was no shortcut. It meant showing up consistently, coordinating with busy commercial partners, filming on location, and following through on production and distribution, every single time."

Developing the Commercial Customer Base

The overarching objective of the initiative was to strategically diversify the Indianapolis franchise's customer mix by expanding its B2B footprint and reducing reliance on traditional B2C marketing spend. In doing so, the campaign also delivered meaningful exposure for the 50+ commercial partners featured; giving each business a professional spotlight across platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Michael McAlhany UNITS CEO, praised the effort and results achieved by the Indianapolis team:

"What Mike, Brian, and the entire UNITS of Indianapolis team accomplished in 2025 is something every franchise can learn from," said McAlhany. "This wasn't about chasing trends, it was about discipline, consistency, and genuinely highlighting customer relationships. I'm incredibly proud of their creativity, work ethic, and commitment to building a stronger, more diversified business."

The customer testimonial series has helped position UNITS of Indianapolis as a trusted moving and portable storage partner within the local commercial community while reinforcing the franchise's reputation for reliability, professionalism, and customer service.

Those interested in viewing the full collection of B2B testimonial videos can find them on the UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Indianapolis LinkedIn page , where the team continues to share customer stories and business updates.

