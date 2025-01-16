UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage Recognized Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

Franchise Earns Spot on Prestigious List for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is proud to announce its inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights UNITS as a standout in the competitive franchise industry, reinforcing the company's reputation for excellence in portable storage and moving services.

"Being included in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor," said Michael McAlhany, CEO of Units Moving and Portable Storage. "This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our franchise owners, their teams, and everyone at UNITS. Our mission to deliver unmatched service and support has been unwavering, and this accomplishment inspires us to continue setting high standards in the industry."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 is a trusted resource for prospective franchisees, showcasing businesses that excel in key areas like costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial stability. Each franchise is ranked based on a comprehensive analysis of more than 150 data points, making inclusion on the list a notable achievement.

"The Franchise 500 is a showcase of transformative opportunities, highlighting strong, innovative brands, like UNITS, that aspiring franchisees can truly believe in," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's list celebrates the bold vision, exceptional execution, and resilience that define franchising as a dynamic and vital path to entrepreneurial success."

Since its founding, UNITS has been a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, offering innovative solutions that simplify logistics for customers across residential and commercial sectors. UNITS' dedication to customer satisfaction, franchisee support, and operational excellence continues to drive the brand's growth and success.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage goes beyond portable storage solutions by also offering comprehensive city-to-city and interstate moving solutions tailored to customers' needs. With a dedicated long-distance moving team headquartered in the United States, UNITS ensures seamless coordination and exceptional service for every move, providing peace of mind from start to finish.

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission is to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction.

The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ROBO Delivery System is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,000 cities in over 30 states throughout North America and continues to grow. Please visit www.unitsstorage.com for more information.

