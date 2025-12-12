UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage Supports HGTV's Property Brothers Production in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is proud to share an update on its ongoing partnership with the production team behind HGTV's hit series Property Brothers, hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott. Production for the upcoming episodes is currently underway in the Los Angeles area, and the UNITS® of Los Angeles team has been working closely with the show's production staff to provide on-site portable storage solutions for participating homeowners.

As families prepare for major home renovations featured on Property Brothers, UNITS® portable storage containers are being used to safely and securely store personal belongings throughout the remodeling process. While viewers see the finished transformations on screen, a significant amount of behind-the-scenes planning and coordination is required to ensure homeowners' possessions remain protected during filming.

Television productions are often subject to weather conditions, shifting timelines, and other unforeseen delays. The UNITS® of Los Angeles franchise owners and their team have demonstrated exceptional responsiveness and flexibility, frequently adjusting delivery and pickup schedules to meet the evolving needs of the Property Brothers production team and the homeowners involved.

"Our Los Angeles team has gone above and beyond to support this production," said Bryan Hoffman, UNITS Dir. of Marketing. "Providing portable storage on a project of this scale requires constant communication, logistical precision, and the ability to pivot quickly. We are incredibly proud of how responsive and accommodating the UNITS® of L.A. team has been in creating a safe, secure solution for these families during an exciting (but often unpredictable) renovation process."

The newest Property Brothers episodes will continue filming throughout the Los Angeles area, and the HGTV team is still actively seeking homeowners ready to transform their homes and unlock their property's true potential.

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage remains committed to delivering reliable, flexible, and secure storage solutions. Whether supporting national television productions or serving local homeowners and businesses across the country.

