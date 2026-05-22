UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Shares Top 10 Moving Tips for Military Families Ahead of Memorial Day

Veteran-Led Moving Experts Share Practical Advice for Service Members Navigating PCS Orders, Overseas Assignments, and Long-Term Storage Needs

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day approaches, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is honoring the dedication and sacrifice of America's military men and women by sharing practical moving advice for service members and military families preparing for new assignments, post changes, and long-term storage needs.

With several veteran franchise owners and veteran corporate team members across the UNITS Moving and Portable Storage network, the company understands firsthand that military moves are often more than a standard relocation. They can involve short timelines, shifting orders, base housing delays, overseas assignments, family stress, strict documentation requirements, and the need to protect valuable personal belongings over long distances.

"Portable moving and storage gives service members the ability to work with a team that understands them." Post this

Chris Camasta, Vice President of Long Distance Moves & Business Development at UNITS Franchise Group, brings personal experience from his time enlisted with the U.S. Army and understands the challenges that come with moving from one assignment to another.

"Military families are asked to adapt constantly, and moving is one of the biggest stress points that comes with that lifestyle," said Camasta. "When you are waiting on orders, trying to coordinate housing, managing family needs, and making sure your belongings are protected, having flexibility and control can make a major difference. Portable moving and storage gives service members the ability to pack on their own schedule, store securely when timelines change, and work with a team that understands the unique requirements of military moves."

Understanding Personally Procured Moves and Weight Ticket Requirements

For many service members, a Personally Procured Move, commonly known as a PPM and formerly referred to as a "DITY Move," can provide greater control over the moving process. However, each branch of the military may have different rules and requirements when a service member selects their own moving provider. One common requirement across these types of moves is the need for certified weight tickets. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is familiar with this process and can help service members navigate the weight ticket component when using a UNITS portable storage container for their move.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage also provides solutions for service members who are assigned overseas for extended periods. Overseas assignments can last anywhere from 1 to 4 years, which makes it important to work with a moving and portable storage provider that can offer secure storage, convenient container delivery, and pickup options. Instead of making repeated trips to a traditional fixed storage facility, military families can have a portable storage container delivered to their home, pack at their own pace, and have their belongings stored securely until they are ready for them again.

In recognition of Memorial Day and the service of military men and women across the country, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is sharing the following 10 moving tips for service members and military families preparing for an upcoming move.

1. Review the rules for your specific branch before selecting a moving provider

Every military branch can have different requirements for a Personally Procured Move. Before committing to a provider, service members should confirm what paperwork, approvals, reimbursement rules, and documentation are required. Understanding the process early can help prevent delays, missed reimbursements, or avoidable stress.

2. Ask about certified weight tickets before moving day

Weight tickets are one of the most important parts of many PPM moves. Service members should ask their moving or portable storage provider how weight tickets are handled, when they will be available, and what documentation will be provided. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is familiar with the weight ticket process and can assist service members who need this documentation for their move.

3. Build flexibility into the moving plan

Military timelines can change quickly. Reporting dates may shift, housing may not be ready, and new instructions can arrive with limited notice. Portable storage gives service members the ability to pack at their own pace and adjust their move around changing orders, rather than being locked into a rigid moving schedule.

4. Pack important military documents separately

Orders, identification, medical records, passports, housing paperwork, school records, vehicle documents, and reimbursement paperwork should travel with the service member, not inside the moving container. Keeping these items accessible can help avoid serious problems during travel, check in, housing coordination, and reimbursement processing.

5. Choose a provider that understands PPM and military moving needs

A standard residential move and a military move are not always the same. Military families should look for a provider that understands tight timelines, documentation needs, storage gaps, long distance coordination, and the importance of communication. The right moving partner can make the process more manageable from the beginning.

6. Use secure portable storage to reduce repeated trips

Traditional storage can require multiple trips back and forth, which can be difficult during an already stressful transition. With portable storage, the container is delivered directly to the home, allowing the family to load belongings on their own schedule. The container can then be picked up and moved or stored securely until it is needed.

7. Plan for base housing delays

Military families often arrive before housing is fully available. Portable storage can help bridge that gap. If the new home is not ready, the container can be stored at a secure local facility and delivered when the family is ready to unload. This can help reduce the pressure of trying to coordinate everything on one exact day.

8. Protect valuable gear and personal belongings

Military families often move with expensive equipment, household goods, personal keepsakes, children's items, and sentimental belongings. High quality portable storage containers are designed to be secure and weather resistant. Once the service member locks the container, they keep the key, giving them added peace of mind during the move.

9. Think ahead for overseas assignments

For service members assigned Outside the Continental United States, storage needs can be very different from a traditional move. Assignments may last several years, and families may need to store household goods for an extended period. Working with a local moving and portable storage provider can make it easier to pack, store, and retrieve belongings when the assignment ends.

10. Prioritize control wherever possible

Military life requires service members and families to follow orders, adapt to new locations, and manage frequent change. A moving solution that gives them control over packing, timing, storage, and delivery can provide a meaningful sense of stability during a stressful transition. Portable storage allows service members to decide how, when, and where their belongings are moved.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers military families a flexible alternative to traditional moving and storage services. Portable containers can be delivered directly to a service member's home, placed in a convenient location, loaded on their schedule, and transported or stored based on their needs. For long distance moves, UNITS provides nationwide moving support through its long-distance moving team. For storage needs, containers can be kept at secure local facilities until the family is ready for delivery.

"Control matters during a military move," added Camasta. "Service members do not always get to choose where they are going or when they are needed, but they can choose a moving solution that gives them more control over their personal belongings. That flexibility can bring real peace of mind to the entire family."

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is proud to serve military families across the country and is grateful for the veteran franchise owners, veteran corporate team members, and military connected families who are part of the UNITS network.

For service members preparing for an upcoming move, UNITS encourages early planning, careful documentation, and choosing a moving partner that understands the unique demands of military life.

For more information or to find a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage near you, head to www.unitsstorage.com.

About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage provides high quality, weather resistant portable storage containers backed by a locally owned national network. With flexible moving and storage solutions, secure container delivery, and expansive long distance moving services, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage helps customers move and store with convenience, security, and peace of mind. UNITS locations are locally owned and operated, giving customers the benefit of local service and support with national reach. For more information, visit www.unitsstorage.com

Media Contact:

Michael McAlhany UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

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www.unitsstorage.com

SOURCE UNITS Moving and Portable Storage