UNITS Partners with Toys for Tots For NASCAR Playoff Race

Penultimate Craftsmen Truck Series Race to Feature Toys for Tots/UNITS Sponsored Car

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, proud sponsors of the Craftsmen Truck Series #56 Toyota, is proud to once again bolster its partnership with Toys For Tots. On Friday November 1st, the UNITS sponsored truck driven by Timmy Hill will feature a truck wrap celebrating Toys for Tots ahead of the busy holiday season to help promote donations for families and children less fortunate. The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200, the 2nd to last race to end the season, takes place at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

In addition to donating truck space to feature Toys for Tots, Marines will be on hand at Martinsville collecting donations for kids before and during the race. UNITS has happily partnered with Toys for Tots since 2019.

"UNITS has such a fantastic partnership with Toys for Tots both at a national and at a local level across the country, this was a no-brainer," said UNITS CEO Michael McAlhany. "Every year, we have dozens of franchise locations around the United States that team up to collect and donate toys for children in the communities. Plenty of eyes will be on the playoffs, so we see this initiative as a way to draw more attention to a worthwhile cause and help lift the spirits of as many children as possible."

"We've been very appreciative of teaming up with UNITS over the past several years," said Ted Silvester, vice president of marketing and development for Toys for Tots. "NASCAR is so ingrained in the sports fabric of our country, and we're looking forward to creating more visibility to be able to help out children especially with the holidays approaching. We're very excited!"

Along with their philanthropic work, UNITS is embedded in the motorsports world. In addition to sponsoring Hill Motorsports NASCAR truck series driver Timmy Hill, the company also proudly supports NASCAR Smart Modified tour series driver Tom Buzze in the #25 car, NASCAR summer Series Bowman Gray stadium driver Danny Propst and his #00 car and Revvmax Racing driver Wesley Sweatman in the Dirt Wing series #09 car.

To date, UNITS has contributed nearly $400,000 in logistical support for Toys for Tots. The green flag for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 waves at 6pm and can be seen on FS1.

To learn more about Units Moving and Portable Storage please visit https://unitsstorage.com.

For more information on Toys for Tots, see https://www.toysfortots.org/.

ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission is to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction.

The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ROBO Delivery System is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,000 cities in over 30 states throughout North America and continues to grow. Please visit www.unitsstorage.com for more information.

