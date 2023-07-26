Unitus Community Credit Union Launches Spanish-Language Chatbot with Glia

Credit union is the first in the Pacific Northwest to offer a Spanish-speaking chatbot

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, has partnered with $1.7 billion-asset Unitus Community Credit Union to successfully launch a Spanish-speaking chatbot.

Unitus experienced a 32% increase in Spanish-speaking members last year, prompting them to team with trusted partner Glia to deliver a chatbot that could interact with these members how they're most comfortable. With the chatbot, the credit union can now automate routine sales and service interactions in Spanish and seamlessly transfer members to a live representative if needed. The credit union is dedicated to member choice across all touchpoints and has a team of more than 50 Spanish-speaking employees that can provide effective support.

"We are proud to be the first credit union in Oregon to offer a Spanish-language ChatBot," said Steven Stapp, President and CEO of Unitus Community Credit Union. "Nearly 9% of Oregonians speak Spanish as their primary language in the home. We believe communication and relationship-building is at the heart of our service model, and this new tool will help improve access to anyone who prefers a Spanish-language interaction."

Unitus launched Glia in April 2020. Since going live with Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs), the credit union has achieved a 5/5 member satisfaction score. The GVAs have been able to handle nearly 80% of interactions without having to transfer to a live representative, and there has been a nearly 22% reduction in average abandonment rate. Initial feedback of the Spanish-language chatbot has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Unitus understands the importance of personalizing member interactions, which starts by offering service and support in the language that members feel most comfortable with," said Paul Sheets, EVP of Customer Success and Services at Glia. "Since launching GVAs as well as the specific Spanish-speaking chatbot, Unitus has been able to drive efficiencies, reduce wait times and boost member loyalty and satisfaction. Inclusivity is important to Glia, and we are proud to help credit unions like Unitus that share this passion."

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Unitus Community Credit Union

At Unitus, we're dedicated to improving lives in the communities we serve. As a member-owned local credit union, we invest in people by doing the right thing. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, we provide support for community groups through volunteerism and financial donations. Our 105,000 members count on us to serve them and their communities; our 300+ employees share that passion for service. Learn about the local impact Unitus makes by visiting unitusccu.com.

