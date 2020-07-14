UnityBPO Elevates Customer Experiences with Genesys Cloud for Proactive, Modern Service on Any Channel

SAN FRANCISCO and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, UnityBPO supports clinicians in their use of technology, clinical applications, and EHRs and assists patients in the digital management of their healthcare. UnityBPO is a rare health IT services provider with one purpose – to be a lifeline for clinicians and patients in their use of technology. To achieve that goal, UnityBPO recently deployed Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, to modernize the experience it delivers and blend customer interactions from all engagement channels.

With support from its implementation partner Inflow Communications, UnityBPO migrated more than 100 employees to Genesys Cloud from an on-premises ShoreTel system, which had limited communication with customers to the phone. By leveraging the platform from Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, UnityBPO can now deliver service across any communication channel —phone, email, chat, text and web.

"Whether interacting with a physician or a patient, our employees need to be able to connect with customers however they like to communicate," said Amanda Bergamo, account executive, Acute Vertical for UnityBPO. "With Genesys Cloud, we now have a single, flexible solution that links calls, emails, chats, texts and social posts together to give employees the background and context needed for seamless dialogue with each and every customer."

UnityBPO anticipates the shift to Genesys Cloud will result in extensive benefits, including improvements in employee productivity by 25%, call capacity by 20% and a rise in customer satisfaction scores. More importantly, according to Bergamo, the organization believes Genesys Cloud's robust capabilities will help its customers uncover new opportunities for efficiencies and even better patient outcomes.

"Many of our healthcare provider customers face high patient readmission rates. We're excited to use Genesys Cloud to proactively engage in new ways so we can help them improve patient adherence to their care plan. For instance, we envision sending SMS reminders with links to post-care education materials tailored to individual patients to ensure they're appropriately following through on their treatment," said Bergamo.

In addition, with Genesys Cloud, UnityBPO employees now have a full view of their customers' history so they can provide more contextually relevant service, which the organization predicts will lead to better patient experiences overall. Abel Murrietta, COO, says this improved visibility combined with better reporting analytics from Genesys Cloud will help them identify trends so they can more quickly adjust their service delivery, and even staff training as needed.

As a managed service provider for the healthcare industry, UnityBPO had to comply with rigorous security and compliance requirements before they could even consider a move to the cloud. According to Murrietta, "This robust platform uses strong encryption and meets stringent multi-tenant security standards and key industry regulatory certifications. In addition, the platform has a long track record of compliance and reliability. We have all the assurances we need that our customers' data, as well as their patient experiences, are safe with Genesys Cloud."

With the first phase of deployment now complete, the organization is just getting started with Genesys Cloud. In the future, UnityBPO plans to leverage advanced artificial intelligence-powered applications as well partner integrations.

"From its industry leading routing, to robust speech-enabled IVR, to its inbound and outbound communications capabilities, Genesys Cloud offered us everything we need to better connect with our customers from day one. And, with out-of-the box integrations with major CRMs, business intelligence solutions and more, in addition to its open APIs, our customers can customize the platform however they need to provide the standard of care patients expect," said Bergamo.

About UnityBPO

UnityBPO is a premier Health IT (HIT) services company. We are the lifeline for clinicians and patients across the country helping them to solve their technology challenges. Through our unique portfolio of clinician and patient products and services, Unity brings the skills, experience, tools, knowledge, and best practices to create immediate resolution to human technology interactions. Our portfolio of solutions and pathways to support reduces costs, increases clinician productivity, meets regulatory compliance requirements, and aligns IT to clinical operations. Our clinical/technical services are unparalleled in the HIT market providing healthcare entities with turnkey EMR, clinical and technical support solutions and services that will optimally manage complex, critical healthcare environments as well as enterprise technology ecosystems. Visit www.unitybpo.com.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.

