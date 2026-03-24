UniUni Appoints Ali Irturk as Chief Technology & Product Officer to Lead a Tech-First Vision and AI-Driven Automation at Scale

RICHMOND, BC, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniUni, a leading last-mile delivery company, today announced the appointment of Ali Irturk as its new Chief Technology & Product Officer. Irturk will lead UniUni's product strategy and all technology functions, including product development, platform engineering, data and AI/ML, IT, and information security.

Ali Irturk, Chief Technology & Product Officer at UniUni

At UniUni, Irturk will focus on advancing the company's tech-first product vision, strengthening platform scalability and reliability as package volumes continue to grow, and embedding AI-driven automation across warehouse and delivery operations. His priorities include modernizing core logistics systems, optimizing routing and forecasting algorithms, and reducing manual processes to improve operational efficiency, resilience, and long-term differentiation in the last-mile market.

"Ali brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and business acumen," said Peter Lu, CEO of UniUni. "His experience scaling global platforms, integrating acquisitions, and applying AI to real-world commerce challenges will be instrumental as we continue investing in technology to power the next phase of UniUni's growth across North America."

Irturk is a seasoned technology executive and AI/ML leader with a proven track record of building high-performing engineering organizations and delivering innovation at scale. Throughout his career, he has led technology organizations through multiple high-growth phases, while driving both organic product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

"UniUni is redefining last-mile logistics through technology and data," said Irturk. "I'm excited to join a team that is deeply committed to operational excellence and innovation. By strengthening our platform and leveraging AI at scale, we have an incredible opportunity to drive smarter logistics, accelerate growth, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

Prior to UniUni, Irturk served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Rithum, a global commerce platform supporting more than 40,000 brands, retailers, and suppliers. There, he led a global technology organization spanning product development, platform engineering, data and AI, IT, and security, overseeing a team of more than 250.

Irturk's appointment marks a strategic step in UniUni's evolution from a high-growth last-mile operator to a technology-led logistics platform, with increased investment in proprietary systems, data infrastructure, and AI-driven automation.

For more information on UniUni, visit uniuni.com.

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com.

SOURCE UniUni