Univar Solutions Appoints Austin Nichols as President of its ChemPoint Subsidiary

Mr. Nichols succeeds global managing director, Rick Hoener, who has left the Company.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint.com, Inc.("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the appointment of Austin Nichols as president of ChemPoint, effective immediately. As a leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of specialty and fine ingredients, ChemPoint leverages industry experience, deep data, and a multi-channel approach to help overcome market challenges and deliver sustainable growth.

Mr. Nichols succeeds global managing director, Rick Hoener, who has left the Company. Post this Mr. Nichols succeeds global managing director, Rick Hoener, who has left the Company. ChemPoint® Announces New Collaboration with CFS North America and its Xtendra BHT Antioxidant (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.)

"I've known Austin for many years and have always been impressed with his energy and passion towards growth," said David Jukes, president, and chief executive officer for Univar Solutions. "With his expertise, I'm confident ChemPoint will be well positioned to grow its brands through an innovative competitive advantage and ability to quickly bring opportunities to market."

As an experienced distribution industry leader, Mr. Nichols brings a wealth of knowledge with a rich background in specialty ingredients and chemicals. Most recently, Mr. Nichols served as an operating partner for Small Car Performance, an original equipment manufacturer for the vintage Volkswagen aftermarket. Earlier appointments include various sales, business development, and product management roles at leading distributors including Nexeo Plastics and Univar Solutions. Mr. Nichols started his career at ChemPoint as a sales representative and received his bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"I'm very pleased to have Austin join us again and lead this unique business that is focused on demand creation and market growth," said Nick Alexos, chief financial officer and divisional president, Services, for Univar Solutions. "With a market focus, I'm confident Austin will bring new ideas for our wide range portfolio of chemicals and ingredients."

ChemPoint offers an assortment of solutions and is a catalyst for change in the chemical industry, bringing together the smartest ideas and best practices. Learn more at: https://www.chempoint.com/.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com .

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint.com, Inc., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, supplying tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit www.chempoint.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC