Univar Solutions Selected as Ingredion Pharma Solutions Distributor in United States and Canada

"We are thrilled to enhance our product range while deepening our partnership with Ingredion," said Aaron Lee, global senior vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "Through this agreement, we will expand access to pharmaceutical starches and other functional excipients in the United States and Canada, helping our pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers address formulation challenges and grow their businesses. This partnership truly underscores our commitment connecting customers to high-quality ingredients and customized market solutions, and we are optimistic that the collaboration will help enhance tableting, softgel, and encapsulation applications."

Ingredion Pharma Solutions, part of Ingredion, a global ingredient solutions provider, produces functional ingredients, including pharmaceutical-grade starches designed to enhance formulation performance and help overcome the technical challenges experienced in various pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. Through the agreement, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions will distribute Ingredion's pharma portfolio and is the exclusive distributor in the United States and Canada for the Pharma starch-based excipients including UNI-PURE® F, UNI-PURE® FL, UNI-PURE® GA, and UNI-PURE® WG-220.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions in the pharmaceutical starches, mannitol, and specialty excipients product space," said Joe Rogus, pharma senior sales manager – United States and Canada for Ingredion. "They are a world-class organization with an excellent track record in delivering high-value specialty products and services to pharmaceutical markets. We're confident that this collaboration will drive ingredient innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The Ingredients + Specialties portfolio from Univar Solutions—one of the most trusted names in innovation and distribution—offers the essential specialty ingredients needed for brands and manufacturers to develop new and improved products that deliver results for their customers. The portfolio is backed by their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, as well as technical support and formulation expertise to help ensure customers and suppliers are equipped to navigate the industry's rapidly changing future with confidence and creativity.

Explore how the relationship between Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions and Ingredion Pharma Solutions enhances formulation performance and addresses technical challenges.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredion Pharma Solutions

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a global innovative ingredient solutions provider. For Pharma & Nutraceuticals, we partner with customers seeking functional materials to enhance the performance of formulations and overcome their technical challenges. Our solutions include binders, fillers, superdisintegrants, lubricants, plasticizer, gelatine replacers for veggie softgel, emulsions for encapsulation, and parenteral APIs. We are in the continuous transformation to combine cGMP facilities, regulatory assistance, global presence, and technical support to be a trusted formulation problem-solving partner to our customers. To learn more, access ingredionpharma.com/

