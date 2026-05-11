Univar Solutions Appoints Christopher Kelley as Chief Executive Officer of ChemPoint

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint LLC ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Kelley as Chief Executive Officer of ChemPoint, effective June 1, 2026.

ChemPoint LLC (“ChemPoint”), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Kelley as Chief Executive Officer of ChemPoint, effective June 1, 2026. Univar Solutions LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions LLC)

Kelley is a proven executive leader with more than three decades of experience driving profitable growth, operational excellence, and business transformation across the industrial distribution and manufacturing sectors. He most recently served as President of USABlueBook, a $250 million specialty distribution business within HD Supply, where he held full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility and led a 350-person organization. During his tenure, Kelley delivered consistent double-digit growth, expanded margins, and modernized systems through cloud-based ERP implementation, as well as strengthened organizational capabilities through talent and culture transformation.

Prior to that role, Kelley held senior leadership positions at HD Supply and General Electric, spanning marketing, eCommerce, investor relations, strategic development, and Six Sigma operations. His track record includes scaling digital commerce platforms, leading complex transformations, and executing strategic initiatives that enhanced profitability and shareholder value.

"Chris is a highly accomplished leader with a strong track record of delivering results, building high-performing teams, and driving innovation in distribution businesses," said David Jukes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Univar Solutions. "His deep commercial expertise, operational discipline, and customer-centric mindset make him ideally suited to lead ChemPoint through its next phase of growth."

As CEO of ChemPoint, Kelley will lead the business's continued focus on enabling supplier and customer growth through its digital platform, technical expertise, and multi-channel marketing model.

"I am honored to join Univar Solutions and lead the ChemPoint business," said Kelley. "ChemPoint has built a unique, high-value model that combines digital enablement with deep customer and supplier engagement. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and deliver outstanding value for our partners."

To learn more about how ChemPoint leverages industry experience, deep data, and multi-channel marketing strategies and tools to help deliver growth, visit chempoint.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 70 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC