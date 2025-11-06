Universal "AI for Health" Summit Draws Health Leaders and Innovators for Two Days of Education to Help Shape the Future of Healthcare

"Artificial Intelligence is here and already reshaping how we heal, learn and lead. It's important to examine what will come next," said Nawar Shara, PhD, founding co-director of the AI CoLab and chief of research data science for MedStar Health Research Institute. "The conversations we are having now will impact the future of healthcare. It's an exciting time for innovation."

The summit brought together students, educators, clinicians, researchers, technologists and policy leaders to provide attendees with actionable information to lead practical workforce development. They shared insights into engaging the community in AI and healthcare initiatives during panel discussions including:

Entrepreneurship in AI

AI Education in Healthcare: Building the Next Generation of AI Talent

New Technologies: Building What's Next in Health AI

Policies and Guardrails for AI in Healthcare

Potentials vs. Pitfalls: The Pros and Cons of Implementation of AI in Healthcare

Of great interest at this year's summit were conversational AI and chatbot implementation, predictive modeling and disease trajectory analysis, institutional AI readiness and governance frameworks, transparent and responsible AI deployment, multimodal data and synthetic data in real-world settings, and other topics in health technology.

Attendees were also able to engage in a post-conference hands-on workshop series entitled "AI for Healthcare Professionals: Masterclass on Staying Ahead in the Age of AI."

The summit marked the second annual collaboration between the academic health system partnership of MedStar Health and Georgetown University, and DAIMLAS to facilitate dialogue about the role of AI in healthcare.

"The partnership between MedStar Health and Georgetown University allows our institutions to be leaders in the research and implementation of advancements like AI," said Neil J. Weissman, MD, the chief scientific officer for MedStar Health. "Being at the forefront of these emerging technologies will not only bring value to our patients but also improve how we educate the next generation of healthcare leaders."

"Artificial intelligence is being integrated into healthcare at breathtaking speed, but speed is not the same as progress. Progress demands rigor and requires purpose," said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., MD, MHS, executive vice president for health sciences at Georgetown University. "Academic health partnerships like ours — in collaboration with industry — have the power to deliver not only the pace, but true progress so that this powerful technology serves everyone and advances health, hope, and healing for all."

The AI CoLab is a joint initiative to create, advance, and lead AI research and education. Striving to be the impetus in shaping how AI is utilized in healthcare, AI CoLab focuses on research, training and education, industry collaboration, convening thought leadership and driving the societal impact of AI.

View photos from this year's Universal "AI for Health" Summit here.

