Universal Lending Home Loans Joins the Lower Family of Companies

News provided by

Lower, LLC

01 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Lending, a privately held Denver-based lender, will now become a division of mortgage fintech Lower. Both retail and wholesale channels will be overseen by industry veteran, TJ Kennedy.

"This strategic move allows us to take an offensive approach with the opportunities of today's market" said Kennedy. "We have found a partner in Lower that matches our values, commitment to taking care of our customers, and puts us in a position of strength moving forward."

In addition to its retail division, Universal Lending's wholesale channel will join Lower and operate under the PowerTPO brand.

"Welcoming Universal to the Lower Family of Companies is a significant win for all," said Lower Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Mike Baynes. "The addition aligns with our expansion plans, adding over 60 loan officers and establishing a strong presence in both the Colorado and Montana markets."

Founded in 1981, Universal Lending Home Loans is based in Denver, Colorado.

The Lower Family of Companies is a nationwide brand servicing retail, direct-to-consumer, and mortgage-as-a-service industries. They are one of the fastest-growing mortgage companies in the nation, with over 1,000 employees across 65 branches and private labels in 47 states.  

SOURCE Lower, LLC

