Universal Parking Announces Management of Jacksonville's Center Square

Parking leader continues to grow in the heart of downtown Jacksonville

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announces its latest parking management contract for Center Square, one of Jacksonville's most iconic landmarks in the heart of downtown.

Located on West Forsyth Street with commanding views over the St. Johns River, Center Square stands tall as an 18-story centerpiece of Jacksonville's skyline, a building with deep roots in the city's history and a stunning presence visible from across the river.

This historic high-rise is centrally located in Jacksonville's business district, making it a hub for professionals, visitors, and residents alike. In partnership with Ash Properties and the team at Center Square, Universal Parking will bring best-in-class parking operations and customer experience to this vibrant downtown destination.

"Our goal is to support the continued revitalization of Jacksonville's Northbank, making it easier and more convenient for tenants, guests and commuters who live, work and play in the area," said Justin Kinsey, Vice President of Operations, North Florida.

The Center Square parking garage provides a seamless, fully automated parking experience. It offers six floors of parking options, making it easy and efficient to find a spot. The garage also includes two underground pedestrian tunnels that offer direct connections to surrounding streets and buildings.

With the addition of Center Square, Universal Parking continues to expand across the Southeast and beyond, remaining dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable, and seamless parking solutions tailored to complex, high-traffic environments.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

