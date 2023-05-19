Universal Technical Institute Celebrates "Instructors of the Year" for Teacher Appreciation Month

News provided by

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

19 May, 2023, 11:56 ET

Instructors at each campus recognized for success rates, campus contributions

PHOENIX, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs, is proud to announce the winners of the "Instructor of the Year" award at each of its 16 UTI, MMI, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT campuses this Teacher Appreciation Month.

Consideration for "Instructor of the Year" includes the overall contribution to the campus, through peer mentoring and departmental support.

"We have so many outstanding, experienced and dedicated instructors at our campuses across the country, and we're pleased to be recognizing some of them during Teacher Appreciation Month," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "Our 'Instructors of the Year' allow us to serve as a valued workforce solutions provider in the skilled trades. Many of them come to us with years upon years of industry experience, so they are uniquely qualified to guide our students into their own rewarding careers."

The 2023 Instructors of the Year include:

  • Matthew Thomas (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Austin
  • Tom Varrone (BMW FastTrack) – UTI-Avondale
  • Nick deLalla (Auto / Diesel), Ignacio Pinalez (Welding), Randolph McGinty (Collision Repair & Refinish Technology) – UTI-Bloomfield
  • Holly Arnold (Robotics & Automation) – MIAT Canton
  • Brent Roberts (Welding) – UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Benjamin Benfield (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Exton
  • Joe Bresnan (Ford FACT) – UTI-Houston
  • Michael Riccardelli (Aviation) – MIAT Houston
  • Dan Fletter (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Lisle
  • Jaime Dominguez (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Long Beach
  • Peter Roberts (Auto/Diesel) – UTI-Miramar
  • Jeff Shimko (Auto) – NASCAR Technical Institute
  • Troy Minnich (Marine), William Wynn (Motorcycle), Jeff Herman (Auto/Diesel) – UTI-Orlando
  • Don Wallace (Motorcycle) – MMI-Phoenix
  • Barry Nelson (Auto / Ford FACT) – UTI-Rancho Cucamonga
  • Kyle Graves (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Sacramento

The "Instructor of the Year" winners were announced May 5. UTI industry partner Snap-On is also helping to recognize them by sponsoring a feature wall at each campus that includes a photo of the "Instructor of the Year."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact
Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
480.710.6843

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Also from this source

Universal Technical Institute Adds New Early Employment Partner Papé, Benefitting Diesel Students at Arizona, California Campuses

Universal Technical Institute to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.